Arteta hails unbelievable Dowman after Arsenal star bags brace in EFL Cup

Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal defeated Ipswich 4-2 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, but Mikel Arteta has warned that the teenager's development must be managed carefully.

The 16-year-old had made 13 appearances last season but had been restricted to substitute duties during the opening weeks of this campaign.

He made his opportunity count at Portman Road, scoring two impressive goals to strengthen his case for further Premier League involvement.

Dowman's first was a superb solo effort, as he drove through the Ipswich defence before finishing past the goalkeeper. His second showed his composure, with the youngster placing the ball into the bottom corner.

â€œUnbelievable, he's unpredictable, he can go either way, so fluid, so nice to watch,â€ Arteta said.

Despite Dowman's performance, Arteta stressed that Arsenal must not allow the excitement surrounding the youngster to dictate his development.

â€œHe is 16 years old and we have to be really cautious,â€ the Arsenal manager said.

â€œWe don't want to stop him, we don't want to put the brakes on him, we need to develop him and we are fully aware what he needs. He will have opportunities.â€

Arteta added that Dowman was handling the demands of senior football increasingly well, while emphasising the importance of ensuring he is properly prepared whenever he is selected.

â€œHe's an unbelievable player because of the character that he has and how much he loves to play at the biggest stage,â€ he said.

â€œIt's not easy [to contain the hype], I understand, but what we have to do is look after him. He's 16 years old. You don't see that in this league.â€