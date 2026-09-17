Klopp wants Germany to reclaim national pride after far-right election result

New Germany coach Jurgen Klopp says his team can help ensure that â€œnational pride is not entrusted to the wrong peopleâ€ following a recent far-right election victory.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won 43.8% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt, narrowly missing out on an absolute majority in the eastern state's regional parliament.

The anti-immigration party is also expecting strong results in elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday.

Speaking after announcing his first Germany squad, Klopp stressed that he was not a political â€œexpertâ€, but said football could help change how national identity is viewed.

â€œWe had an election where some people may have thought it was OK, while others were saying, â€˜my God, what is happening here?’â€ Klopp said.

â€œFrom my perspective as a sportsman, I can say that I would very much like to reclaim the flag for myself, for all of us.

â€œI want it so that when someone waves it, no one thinks: â€˜What is wrong with you?' Instead, I want people to understand: You are happy and realise how lucky you were to be born, grow up, or move to this wonderful country.â€

No far-right party has controlled a German state since the Second World War, when the ruling Nazi party carried out the Holocaust.

â€œI do not want to entrust national pride to the wrong people,â€ Klopp added.

â€œI can be proud to be German while also being open-minded and diverse, and kind and friendly.

â€œFootball can foster a sense of community, so that people can truly feel the power of sport,â€ he said.

Klopp names 44-man Germany squad

Klopp selected 16 uncapped players in a 44-man squad for four Nations League matches across a two-week period.

A group of 24 players will face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 24 before hosting Greece in Augsburg three days later.

Most of those players will then return to their clubs, with the remaining 20 joining the squad for matches against Serbia in Munich on October 1 and Greece in Thessaloniki on October 4.

The first group includes Premier League trio Kai Havertz, Kevin Schade and Anton Stach. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has also been included after twice collapsing during pre-season matches.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt has received his first international call-up in the second group, which also features Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Antonio Rudiger retired from international football after Germany's second-round World Cup exit against Paraguay.