Gross: Brighton capitalise on negative Man Utd atmosphere

Pascal Gross says a negative response from Manchester United’s supporters is “what happens at big clubs” as Brighton’s 3-2 comeback winÂ silenced Old Trafford.

Brighton trailed 2-0 after goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount inside 10 minutes of Wednesday’s third-round EFL Cup clash.

ButÂ Charalampos Kostoulas’ strike on the stroke of half-time deservedly reduced the deficit, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side not looking back from that point on.

Kostoulas’ deflected cutback teed up substitute Maxim De Cuyper to score the winner with 21 minutes remaining, after Gross had levelled just four minutes earlier.

It marked the first time in over 50 years that United have lost at Old Trafford after leading by two or more goals, last doing so in a 3-2 loss to Tottenham in September 1976.

The frustration and jeers were audible at the full-time whistle after Michael Carrick’s side were dumped out at the first hurdle of this competition again, having lost in the second round last season to Grimsby Town.

But Gross says that reaction is to be expected at elite clubs like United, where the home crowd can either suffocate opponents or turn on their side, dependent on success.

“When you score and turn the game around, that’s what happens at big clubs,” the Brighton midfielder told BBC RadioÂ 5 Live.

“It can be painful when they come at you, it can be difficult. It depends on you, how the fans react. We controlled the game, played really well, we could have even gone 4-2 up, to have a bit more peace.”

Brighton are making a habit of coming behind, thoughÂ â€“ they trailed before going ahead in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea and fought back for a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, both in the Premier League.

“It was frustrating because it’s not the first time this season, it’s the third time this season where we started slow,” Gross said on Sky Sports.

“We have to improve that because we always have to climb a mountain but today we did that.”

Making more memories. https://t.co/FHFOhQxws6 pic.twitter.com/yVY3tQeyeS â€” Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) September 16, 2026

Hurzeler’s side have also enjoyed their recent trips to Old Trafford, winning five of their last six away games against United across all competitions, having lost 12 of their first 14 visits prior to this run.

“I don’tÂ know [why],” Gross said when asked about Brighton’sÂ success at Old Trafford.

“I think it helps when you’ve won here before, because it can be intimidating to play here, but we believed at half-time.

“We had the feeling at 2-1, we were in the game, we had to play way better than we did at the start, but we grew into the game and in the second half we played well.”