Leicestershire deducted 27 points and on brink of relegation from County Championship Division One

Leicestershire are on the brink of relegation from Division One of the County Championship after being deducted 27 points for breaching pitch regulations in their victory over Glamorgan in August.

The points penalty imposed by the independent Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP) midway through their penultimate match of the season meant the Foxes have dropped to the bottom of the table.

In his interview with the Cricket Regulator before the tribunal hearing, Leicestershire’s head groundsman Callum Lewin said there were “circumstances leading up to the game that were just out of my control”.

They included an “unscheduled Bollywood filming event” taking place at Uptonsteel Grace Road four days before the start of the match, while Lewin also referenced the exceptionally hot weather in the build-up as another possible reason for the pitch being dry.

The pitch was rated as “poor” in the match referee’s report.

Leicestershire’s punishment consists of the loss of all 19 points earned in the win over Glamorgan, an extra eight-point penalty and a Â£5,000 fine. A further eight-point deduction has been suspended for a year.

They can appeal the sanction within 10 working days.

In a statement,, external the club said it “notes the Cricket Discipline Panel’s decision” and was “reviewing its position and considering all available options”.

If the Foxes fail to beat Hampshire in their ongoing home game, their return to Division Two will be confirmed.

But they face a tough task to do so after Hampshire closed day two on 255-3 in their second innings – a lead of 225.

Just above the relegation places, the survival chances of both Glamorgan and Essex have been increased by Leicestershire’s loss of points.

The Foxes’ battle to avoid the drop in their first season back in Division One after a 22-year exile had been boosted by the 42-run win over Glamorgan three weeks earlier.

Before that, they had won just one match on their top-flight return after winning promotion as Division Two title winners last season.