Luna to miss the rest of RSLs season with torn meniscus

Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna has vowed to come back stronger after confirming he will undergoÂ surgery to repair aÂ torn meniscus in his knee.Â

Luna confirmed the news on social media earlier this week, revealing he willÂ now miss the rest of RSL’s campaign as they look to try and reach the MLS Cup Playoffs.Â

The 23-year-old has made 18 league appearances for RSL this season, registering 10 goal involvements (five goals, five assists), the joint-second highest total for the team.Â

He will also miss out on a potential call-up to the United States squad this month, having been a surprise omission from Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for this summer’s World Cup.

Luna’s absence will be a huge miss for RSL, who find themselves 11th in the Western Conference and just a point adrift of a postseason place.Â

“I haven’t been the Diego Luna that many of you know. I want to apologise to everyone that has been supporting me and believes in me because, through such a difficult year for me, there’s been a constant battle within myself,” Luna wrote on social media.

“That hasn’t allowed me to express myself and reach my potential. And now my season has been cut short, and a new chapter of recovery begins.

“With a torn meniscus that needs to be repaired. I will use this time to heal mentally and physically and come back stronger and ready to take over, because that’s who I am.

“There is frustration, anger, sadness, but on top of all that, the realisation that this is another opportunity to show people who I am and the foundation of what my career has been the doubt the obstacles and the blessed opportunity I have to bet on myself through all the noise and come out on top. I will see the field next year.”

RSL will play a second consecutive match without Luna against the Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend, with Jesper Sorensen’s side out for a return to winning ways.Â

The Whitecaps were beaten 2-1 by Austin FC in their last league match before going out of the Canadian Championship in midweek to rivals CF Montreal.Â

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, a first-half brace fromÂ Prince Owusu sealed a 2-1 win for Montreal, dumping out the defending champions with a 3-2 triumph on aggregate.

“I think we didn’t really get in behind too much. When we get in behind the defensive line, it’s normally a good outcome for us,” Vancouver captain Ryan Gauld conceded.Â

“I think the guys on the pitch need to take the responsibility and put the ball in the back of the net.

“I think we created a few half chances, but we struggled to get some clean openings.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RSL â€“Â Sergi Solans

Solans has made a great start to life in MLS, scoringÂ nine goals in his first season with RSL.

Only Jeff Cunningham (16 â€“ 2006), Damir Kreilach (12 â€“ 2018) and Alvaro Saborio (12 â€“ 2010) have scored more in their first season with RSL.Â

Vancouver Whitecaps â€“ Brian White

White recorded his 15th goal of the regular season on Sunday, his fourth consecutive season with 15 or more goals.

He is the third player in MLS history to score 15+ goals in four straight regular seasons, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips (five straight) and Robbie Keane.

Brian breakaway Gauld clips it through and Brian beats the backline to put it in the back of the net #VANvATX | 1 â€“ 1Â pic.twitter.com/Q64dLEAl7K â€” Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 13, 2026

MATCH PREDICTION: VANCOUVER WHITECAPS WIN

Vancouver haveÂ won three straight regular-season matches against RSL, all by a single goal, with the last seven meetings decided by exactly one goal. It’s the only time either side has played in seven straight regular-season matches decided by exactly one goal against any club.

The Whitecaps have also scored 53 goals this regular season, trailing only Inter Miami’s league-high 61.

It marks Vancouver’s fourth straight season with 50+ goals scored after only scoring 50+ goals three times in their first 12 MLS seasons.

RSL, meanwhile, are winless in its last 11 MLS games, equalling theirÂ second-longest winless stretch in a single regular season (also 2007) in club history. TheirÂ longest single-season MLS winless streak was a 12-game drought in 2005.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

RSL â€“ 26.9%

Draw â€“ 23.9%

Vancouver Whitecaps â€“ 49.2%