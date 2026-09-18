The View Season 30 Launches With Best Premiere Week Ratings in Six Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Viewers are still taking a little time to enjoy ABC's â€œThe View.â€ The daytime talker, which has been in the crosshairs of the Trump Administration's FCC, averaged 2.518 million total viewers when it returned for Season 30 last week â€” up 8% from last year's audience (2.324 million) and posting the show's largest overall premiere week audience in six years (since the 2020-2021 TV season).

â€œThe Viewâ€ also attracted its best premiere week ratings in four years among women 18-49 and in three years with women 25-54. Also, week 1 of the show's landmark Season 30 averaged 208,000 women 25-54 (up 7% from 174,000 last year) and 173,000 with women 18-49 (up 15% from 151,000 last year) for the week of Sept. 7, 2026, based on Live + Same Day, Big Data + Panel Data from Nielsen Media Research.

As for the show's premiere day ratings on Tuesday, Sept. 8, â€œThe Viewâ€ averaged 2.607 million viewers (up from 2.602 million on Sept. 8 last year), which is also its most-watched season premiere episode in six years (since Sept. 8, 2020).

The new season opened with a recap of the show's hiatus (dubbed â€œLet's Re-Viewâ€ day), followed by guests Ted Cruz and Lizzo on Wednesday, Sept. 9; Sherri Shepherd on Thursday, Sept. 10; and Maisie Williams on Friday, Sept. 11.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro are back as hosts on â€œThe View.â€ The series is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. There's also â€œThe Weekend View,â€ overseen by executive broadcast producer Robin Hommel.

This week's guests include Colin Kaepernick (â€œThe Perilous Fightâ€), Neil deGrasse Tyson (â€œLost in Space: 5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universeâ€), Ke Huy Quan (â€œNever Say Die: A Memoirâ€), Ethan Hawke (â€œThe Weightâ€), Clay Aiken (â€œRewindâ€) and Kenny Chesney (â€œSilver Sands Marinaâ€).