Prediction: Marseille vs PSG

Marseille host PSG at the Velodrome in Le Classique, and neither side arrives in the form this fixture usually demands.

PSG sit a modest 8th in Ligue 1, while Marseille are mired in a genuine crisis under new coach Bruno Genesio. Betting promotions are available for the match through the usual channels.

Verdict: PSG to win

Best Odds: 1.84

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Marseille

Marseille's season has fallen apart since an opening 4-0 win over Strasbourg.

They have now lost four straight matches across all competitions, defeats to Monaco, Paris FC, and Rennes in the league, followed by a 4-1 loss at Besiktas in their Europa League opener just three days before this game.

That run leaves them 13th in Ligue 1 with 3 points from four matches, having scored only twice in their last three league outings.

Genesio has openly acknowledged his side is creating chances without converting them, and he is the first Marseille manager since 1977 to lose three of his opening four league matches in charge.

Marseille Team News

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unavailable.

Tochukwu Nnadi, out since the end of August, is a doubt and unlikely to be fully sharp even if he makes the squad. No suspensions were reported.

PSG

PSG are hardly PSG's usual selves either this season, sitting 8th with 5 points from four matches, a record of one win, two draws, and one loss, and a goal difference of zero.

It is a mediocre return by the club's own standard, but still a considerably stronger position than the opponent they face this weekend.

Coach Luis Enrique has had to leave players out of matchday squads entirely as he manages rotation through a congested schedule.

PSG Team News

Achraf Hakimi is a doubt with a thigh strain picked up against Brest on September 13, with Warren Zaire-Emery in line to deputize at right back if he is unavailable.

Illia Zabarnyi's status is also uncertain.

Quentin Ndjantou has not featured in any Ligue 1 match this season and remains with the reserve squad. Alessandro Longoni, PSG's third-choice goalkeeper, has been out since early September and is not a first-team consideration regardless.

Marseille vs PSG Key Factors to Consider

Marseille have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions.

Marseille sit 13th in Ligue 1 with 3 points from four matches and have scored only twice in their last three league games.

PSG are themselves well off their usual pace, 8th in the table with a goal difference of zero through four matches.

Achraf Hakimi's thigh injury leaves a genuine question mark over PSG's right side heading into this game.

Bruno Genesio is the first Marseille manager since 1977 to lose three of his first four league matches in the job.

Conclusion

Both sides arrive well below their usual level, but Marseille's collapse is the steeper one, four straight defeats, a manager under real early pressure, and a Europa League hammering just days before this kickoff.

PSG's own form is unconvincing, yet still a clear step above an opponent that has stopped scoring and started conceding. PSG to win is the pick.

Verdict: PSG to win

Best Odds: 1.84

Bookmaker: 1xBet