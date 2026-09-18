John Hedges vs Pat Brown: Brown targets British title and famous nights

When Matchroom hastily arranged an event to officially announce Brown’s signing in 2024, around 300 fans turned out to catch a glimpse of the highly touted amateur.

But persuading 2,000 people to sit in a chilly Planet Ice in Altrincham on a Friday night may be an even better example of Brown’s potential drawing power.

Saturday’s fight was originally scheduled to take place there too but support from his fanbase meant a larger venue was required.

“Altrincham will always have a place in my heart, especially with people moaning how cold it is in there,” Brown said.

“The only downfall are the changing rooms are quite small. I’m quite tall and the ceiling is a bit low, so it’ll be nice to be in a big, open changing room.

“I used to go to that ice rink when I was a kid. To think I’ve actually headlined there on my debut â€“ I can look and smile.”

Brown, who has stopped all six of his opponents with four of his wins coming inside two rounds, has fast established himself as a prospect. He is also aware that, with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in the twilight of their careers, British boxing is craving its next star.

“It’s nice, but I never look at it and crave it,” he said.

“People will either like me or they won’t. I’m never going to change, so if it comes and the country is getting behind me, that’s brilliant.”