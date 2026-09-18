Texas Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan, sparking hourslong evacuation

A Texas Air National Guard F-16 crashed in Michigan during a training mission on Thursday afternoon, sparking an hourslong evacuation near the crash site, according to officials.

The incident prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses within 1 mile of the crash site due to a “hazardous chemical spill related to the plane crash,” Michigan State Police said.

At about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the evacuation order was lifted, according to state police.

A 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon on a routine training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center crashes in Grawn, Michigan, September 17, 2026. Fred Sobeck

The jet crashed occurred shortly before 2 p.m. ET in Green Lake Township, local authorities said.

The Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon was on a routine training mission out of the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center, in Alpena, Michigan, when it “experienced an incident,” the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

“The pilot successfully ejected the aircraft and is receiving care at a nearby hospital,” the statement said.

The pilot was transported to an area hospital, where he was “conscious and speaking with law enforcement,” Grand Traverse Sheriff Michael Shea said during a press briefing.

No other injuries were reported, according to Michigan State Police.

A 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon on a routine training mission from the Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center crashes in Grawn, Michigan, September 17, 2026. Fred Sobeck

A large black plume of smoke could be seen at the scene following the crash.

All of the Texas Air National Guard aircraft that were in Michigan for the training were immediately grounded, and will likely remain so for the next 24 hours, according to a U.S. official. Â