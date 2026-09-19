Creighton lands PG Gordon, highest-ranked recruit in history

SC Next 100 point guard Micah Gordon has committed to Creighton, he told ESPN on Saturday, becoming the Bluejays’ highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Gordon, one of the top 10 point guards in the 2027 class, chose the Bluejays over VCU and West Virginia, although he also took an official visit to Tennessee and an unofficial visit to Providence.

“The campus is beautiful, and the arena has amazing energy. And it’s the Big East,” Gordon told ESPN. “I admire Coach [Alan] Huss’ passion for his players and for coaching. He has a history of success at High Point. I see myself in the role Ryan Nembhard previously held at Creighton.”

A 5-foot-11 point guard from New Jersey who plays for legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle at SPIRE Academy (Ohio), Gordon is ranked No. 30 overall in the SC Next 100. In terms of all-time Creighton commitments, he moves ahead of teammates Jackson McAndrew, who was No. 38 in 2024, and Hudson Greer, who was No. 41 in 2025.

Gordon was one of the most productive guards on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, playing for the PSA Cardinals. He ranked in the top 25 in scoring (18.1 PPG) and in the top 15 in assists (4.7 APG).

He possesses true blow-by speed and is particularly difficult to handle in one-on-one situations. Once he gets into the paint, he is strong and tough to stop, whether he is scoring or finding the open man. Gordon makes tough shots look easy off the bounce but needs to polish his no-dribble jumpers. He gets to the free throw line at a high rate and makes over 80% of his foul shots. Defensively, he must extend his pick-up point sooner and apply more pressure. This helps him negate being exploited on defense, although he does a terrific job of rebounding down on the defensive end.

“As a freshman, I will be ready for the opportunity to lead the team and make an impact,” Gordon said. “I believe I am built for the responsibility of running the team.”

He is Creighton’s second commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star forward London Dada.

Gordon also gives Huss the first top-50 recruit of his head coaching career. Huss spent six years as an assistant coach under Greg McDermott from 2017 to 2023 before taking over as the head coach at High Point for two seasons. He then moved back to Creighton as the associate head coach under McDermott and took over the top spot when McDermott retired at the end of last season.