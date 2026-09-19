Kanté and Mavropanos rescue late point for West Ham in derby thriller at Millwall

Welcome back, then, the Dockers Derby. We really must do this again. On a lovely soft September afternoon on the Bermondsey peninsula, watched by an outrage-ready media multiverse, something unexpected happened at the Den. A really good football match broke out.

Not wild or violent. No shameful scenes that nobody (trans: everybody) wants to see. Not in the stands or the streets at least: the only really sour note was an allegation of spitting against West Ham's Taty Castellanos, which will now presumably be investigated.

Otherwise this was a thrilling, high-quality 2-2 draw between Millwall and West Ham, a game where for the full 90 minutes nothing outside the Den's rattly corrugated stands seemed to exist, right down to the sleepy London commuter trains chugging past the open corners.

Alex Neil's evolving team produced a first half of sustained and artful intensity to take a 2-0 lead. West Ham reminded everyone why they were relegated last season by forgetting to turn up, before dominating the second half and scoring twice.

There was even a moment of late drama, controversy and, let's face it, blatant cheating, as Kyrell Lisbie robbed Mohamadou KantÃ© then ran through on goal all alone, only to be pulled to the floor by the same opponent. It was an obvious but also essentially useless red card. Lisbie had a fair chance of scoring the winner. A free-kick outside the box was rich reward for an act of cynicism.

In the end a draw was a fair result in a game where football, of all things, was the winner. Half an hour before kick-off the Den was already crackling with a rare kind of energy. But then this is an authentic derby, a game with context and hinterland, albeit that original source of tension hasn't existed since the docks were abandoned and then rebuilt.

Quick Guide Championship roundup: Swansea top; pressure mounts on Hayen Show Swansea moved to the top of the table after Stephen Eustaquio's first goal for the club earned a 2-1 victory at Lincoln. The Swans turned the game on its head after half-time and, barring a big win for West Brom over Wolves on Sunday, VÃ­tor Matos's (pictured) side will head into the international break top of the pile. Middlesbrough needed a late equaliser from Adilson Malanda to salvage a point and a 2-2 draw at Birmingham. The defender was on hand to punish Birmingham goalkeeper James Beadle's handling error when the home side seemingly had the game won after coming from a goal down. Burnley were denied a first league victory since February as Mohammed Fuseini's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser earned Derby a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Zeki Amdouni's 34th-minute far-post header looked to have given Burnley a much-needed victory to ease the pressure on their new head coach Nicky Hayen, but Fuseini's equaliser leaves Burnley winless and bottom of the table. Asked if he expected to be in charge when Burnley return from the three-week international break for their next league match, away to Watford on 10 October 10, Hayen said: â€œI don't know.Â You have to ask this question to other people, but I speak a lot with those people also. I know the fans are disappointed. But I'm always resilient. I'm always a fighter. Tomorrow I come back with a new positive energy.” Paul Smyth scored a 90th-minute equaliser for 10-man QPR as they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with struggling Preston. Johnny Kenny's first goals for North End â€“ including an opener after 64 seconds â€“ left them in a great position, but Kwame Poku pulled a goal back and Smyth's late strike rescued a point for the west London side.Â Stoke staged a fine comeback to stun Sheffield United with a 2-1 win at the Bet365 Stadium despite Kalvin Phillips’s first league goal for five and a half years. Two goals in the space of 11 second-half minutes from Jack McGlynn and Sam Gallagher enabled the home side to make it four wins in their past five league fixtures. Wrexham secured a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory against wasteful Southampton courtesy of Keven Schlotterbeck's late own goal. Phil Parkinson's men headed into the game reeling from a 6-0 hammering at West Ham and desperate to kickstart their campaign, and they edged a late win as Schlotterbeck turned in Jacques Ekomie's cross. Cardiff's long wait for a first win on their Championship return is over after Jack Moylan scored twice in their 3-1 home victory over Charlton, while Colby Bishop struck his first goal since April to give Portsmouth a 2-2 draw with Blackburn at Fratton Park. Press Association Photograph: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock Editorial Thank you for your feedback.

The deep history is real: a battle for work on the docks, a river in between, a club that moved from your actual back yard (the mill wall in question is just over the Thames). Even if these days it's more a matter of muscle memory, familial tradition, internet blather. Even the docks are quays now. Although there are some really good artisan coffee shops around the place if you look.

Otherwise this was also a self-contained media event. When the West Ham bus arrived at 11.30am it felt like there were more influencers with collar mics, more rubbernecking reporters than actual enraged docker-descendants. Disappointingly for some, perhaps, the only real threat of violence around the ground all day was the danger of an accidental mass entangling from the endless Stone Island shoulder badges on show.

West Ham were always favourites to win here. Their most recent annual turnover was Â£226m. Millwall are on a tenth of that. Chronic mismanagement gave us this game. Boardroom incompetence made it happen. And playing squads aside, Millwall were hugely focused from the first thunderously claimed loose ball.

Camiel Neghli doubles Millwall's lead from close range in first-half stoppage time. Photograph: Tom Cusden/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Neil has introduced a more fluid passing game in the last year, but this was all about energy and tempo. Early on Zak Sturge left Jarrod Bowen on the floor to vast approving roars, then slid a pass to TaÃ¯ryk Arconte, who couldn't get his shot away.

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And with 16 minutes gone Millwall took the lead with a goal that came in stages. First Mads Hermansen made a brilliant one-handed save from Mark Sykes, then another one, leaping up, from Arconte. The ball looped across the six-yard box to Caleb Taylor, who half-volleyed it elegantly into the net.

Quick Guide Leagues One and Two: Peterborough sack Williams after latest loss Show Peterborough have sacked manager Luke Williams (pictured) following a 2-0 League One defeat to fellow strugglers Doncaster.Â Alfie May opened the scoring for Rovers after 15 minutes before Isaac Hutchinson wrapped up the victory with two minutes remaining. Posh have just one league win to their name this season and sit 23rd in the table. A club statement read: â€œThis is not a decision the club has taken lightly. However, the team's form has not matched the Board's expectations, particularly given the significant investment made in the squad â€¦ the Board felt it had no other choice.â€ Ryan Harley has been asked to take interim charge. After the defeat, he said: â€œThe situation is very difficult. He's a brilliant manager, a brilliant coach. I've never seen anyone coach like him is my honest opinion, and I've seen a lot of coaches. But, as we know, it's not quite worked recently for loads and loads of different reasons, so I get it, but it's difficult.” The under-pressure Leicester manager Russell Martin was left furious about his side's failure to kill off 10-man Barnsley.Â The Foxes had to settle for a 1-1 draw, despite having a man advantage for more than an hour after the sending-off of Luca Connell. The hosts came close to winning it through Patrick Kelly in added time, and the Leicester fans who travelled to South Yorkshire booed the players and Martin off at full-time. Martin said: â€œWinning would have made everyone feel a bit better and would have energised people. But we haven't done it. It's a missed opportunity for everyone â€“ the players, us, the fans, to feel good going into the break.â€ Bradford climbed to the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Luton at Kenilworth Road. The only goal of the game arrived in the fourth minute when Bobby Pointon nodded the Bantams in front from close range and secured a third straight win, while Jack Wilshere's Hatters made it back-to-back defeats. Huddersfield saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Bromley. JJ McKiernan gave the Ravens an early lead before Ashley Fletcher equalised for Huddersfield on the stroke of half-time, but Mickel Miller hit the winner for Bromley â€“ their first victory since the opening day of the season. Plymouth picked up a third successive victory with a 4-2 victory at Blackpool courtesy of a brace from Oli Irow and further efforts from Harvey White and Bim Pepple, while Sheffield Wednesday stretched their unbeaten run to five matches as they shared a goalless draw with Stockport. Barnet stayed top of League Two with a 3-1 victory over Fleetwood courtesy of goals from Kabongo Tshimanga, Charlie Lakin and Idris Kanu despite having Nnamdi Ofoborh sent off late on. James Connolly and Andrew Dallas scored in each half to give Walsall a 2-0 victory over struggling Port Vale. First-half goals from Iwan Morgan and Kieran Green gave Grimsby a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Crawley to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign. Salford stretched their unbeaten run to four games following a poor start with a 1-0 win over Swindon thanks to a second-half effort from Joe Powell. Press Association Photograph: MI News/Shutterstock Editorial Thank you for your feedback.

The Den erupted with a noise so visceral the Lewisham council incinerator at the Cold Blow Lane end (it is, Millwall fans will tell you, a world-class incinerator) must have shivered on its foundations. And they kept on coming. Arconte made and then spurned another good opportunity. Jenson Metcalfe spanked a loose ball from 35 yards that dipped and swerved and pinged back off the crossbar. And in first-half added time it was 2-0, again from a long throw from the right. This time the ball fell to Camiel Neghli, who took a nice touch from under his feet and smashed it into the net.

Pablo and KantÃ© came on at half-time and West Ham began to turn the screw. Bowen drew a fine save from Filip Marschall. Arne Engels spanked a shot hard into the head of Jake Cooper, who staggered once, remembered where he was, then just walked it off.

On 74 minutes West Ham pulled one back via KantÃ©'s powerful low drive. They were hunting this now. Bowen seemed to be running every element of the game. A series of corners were bundled away, until finally Konstantinos Mavropanos headed the equaliser.

Millwall held on until the red card, then West Ham held on to the end. At the final whistle there was even some minor chest-bumping stuff between Bowen and Mathis Servais, traditions preserved, the family line respected, followed by a chorus of â€œyou'll run out of Bermondseyâ€ from the Millwall fans. It will be more a case of regional trains these days, back to the places beyond the riverside high-rises. But this was a wonderful game, and a fitting tribute to the enduring power of all that.