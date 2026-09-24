Mbappe: Disrespectful to advise Olise to join Real Madrid this summer

Kylian Mbappe said it would have been “disrespectful” to advise France team-mate Michael Olise to join him at Real Madrid this summer.Â

Olise was the subject of speculation after a stunning second season with Bayern Munich, which saw him help the club win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.Â

He endedÂ the Bundesliga season with 34 goal involvements (15 goals, 19 assists), a new record for a winger since Opta data collection began in the German top flight in 2004-05.

Only Harry Kane (41) directly contributed to more Bundesliga goals than Olise, who also scored five goals and provided seven assists in 13 Champions League games.

Florentino Perez pledged to spend big on a ‘Galactico’ player prior to winning Madrid’s presidential election, only for the club to deny making a move for the in-demand Olise.Â

Olise carried on his form into the World Cup, becoming the first player on record (since 1966) toÂ registerÂ seven assists in a single edition of FIFA’s flagship competition.Â

Across Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions this season, only Barcelona duo Raphinha (17) and Lamine Yamal (14) have managed more goal contributions than Olise’s 11 (eight goals, three assists).Â

“I was aware of the speculation,” MbappeÂ said. “But I know the situation well myself. Back when I was a PSG player, there were countless rumours.

“And I feel it would be disrespectful to advise a player to make a move. That would be unfair to Bayern, especially since Bayern is a great club where Michael can achieve a lot.

“One thing is clear, though: every club in the world would love to have Michael Olise. He is an outstanding player.”

ConcentrÃ©s, appliquÃ©sÂ pic.twitter.com/5lvexfqf3A â€” Equipe de FranceÂ (@equipedefrance) September 23, 2026

Olise’s stunning performances in 2025-26 saw him crowned the Bundesliga Player of the Season.Â

MbappeÂ has faced criticism after failing to win a major trophy since joining Madrid in 2024, with JoseÂ Mourinho returning this summer in a bid to change the team’s fortunes.

The 27-year-old has managed eight goals and two assists in eight appearances in all competitions, and he believes Mourinho is the right man to lead Madrid back to glory.Â

“JoseÂ Mourinho is extremely intelligent,” Mbappe added. “That’s why he’s been able to achieve such great success in his career.

“He’s very close to us players, and takes a real interest in us. He’s a leader, he knows exactly how to get the best out of us.”

Mbappe is preparing to play for France for the first time since their third-place defeat at the World Cup to England, with Turkiye their opponents in the first match of their Nations League campaign this Friday.Â

WithÂ two goals and an assist against England in their 6-4 defeat, Mbappe now holds the record for the most goal involvements on record (since 1966) at a single World Cup (14 â€“ 10 goals, fourÂ assists), while no player has scored more World Cup goals than his 22.Â

He was asked whether he would follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps in turning out for his nation at 41-years-old, something Mbappe could not see himself doing.Â

“We have to be completely honest, considering the country I play for: France would never let me play until I’m 41,” Mbappe said.

“Cristiano proves that if you’re physically and mentally fit, you can play at a high level for a long time. In my case, though, I don’t see it happening.”