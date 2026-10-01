Tuchel: Kane a one-off for England

Thomas Tuchel feels England are unlikely to see another striker of Harry Kane’s level.

Kane is two games away from equalling Peter Shilton as England’s all-time record appearance maker, on 125 caps.

The Bayern Munich forward is already England’s record scorer, with 87 goals in 123 appearances for the Three Lions.

Kane has scored twice in England’s last two games, although he did miss a penalty in last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to world champions Spain.

The 33-year-old plundered 73 goals for club and country last season and Tuchel does not think there will be another forward of his ilk that comes along anytime soon.

“The highest level of goalscorer, of finishing,” Tuchel said of Kane.

“He is the first one to push everyone and that is his mindset and he became a very, very hardworking forward on top of his finishing skills. He is a complete package.”

Fox in the box The view from pitchside â€” England (@England) October 1, 2026

Asked who could replace Kane once he retires, Tuchel said: “You will not get another Harry Kane, first of all.

“We look for different options and solutions. We finished the game with Jude [Bellingham] up front as a number nine.

“There will be someone else, but it will not be Harry or a copy of Harry. We will find a solution when it comes to it but maybe not me. It might be another 10 years.”

One possibility could be Jude Bellingham, who netted eight goals for England at the World Cup.

“I like him as a nine,” Tuchel said of Bellingham. “Then he can contribute to both sides and overload the sides and doesn’t affect so much of the balance.

“We found a bit of a new role for him in the last match, as a central 10, so he can go to both sides and it is more of a 4-2-3-1 than a 4-3-3 to have Harry and Jude closer together and to give them a chance to overload both sides. We are working on that.

“Jude in general should always be able to go through the last line and should always be able to end up in the box.

“He is a natural goalscorer and he has the hunger to be on the scoreboard. He wants to be there and have the decisive action, so it makes not a huge difference if he plays as a nine or a 10.”