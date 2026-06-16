Germany overhaul civil defense with €10 billion mobilization plan for potential conflict with Russia – Harici

From fire departments to disaster relief organizations, Germany's civil institutions are actively preparing for a potential military conflict with Russia, establishing a highly integrated civil-military defense architecture.

According to a report by German Foreign Policy, in the event of war, conscientious objectors will be deployed in civilian roles specifically designed to support troop movements and other military operations.

This development is aligned with demands outlined in a position paper by the German Firefighters Association, which states that the public must be empowered to independently manage â€œextreme or prolonged disaster situations.â€

Concurrently, the federal government plans to integrate civilian disaster and civil protection organizations more closely into future planning for a potential military conflict with Russia.

This strategy is detailed in a recently disclosed policy document on civil protection issued by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the document represents â€œnothing less than the greatest modernization drive for civil protection and civil defense in recent decades.â€

The federal government has allocated â‚¬10 billion for its implementation. Under this framework, civilian disaster response teams must prepare for the high probability of being called upon to provide operational support to the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

Federal government to establish â€œCivil Defense Commandâ€

According to the Interior Ministry's new policy document on civil defense during times of crisis and war, Germany will require â€œgreater integration between civilian and military planningâ€ moving forward.

To achieve this, the Interior Ministry will establish its own steering committee, the â€œCivil Defense Command,â€ specifically tasked with executing the â€œOperational Plan Germany.â€

This comprehensive operational plan regulates all activities to be carried out within Germany during a state of war, ranging from the transit of foreign Allied troops to a new eastern front, to securing critical infrastructure and managing mass casualty care.

Interior Minister Faeser emphasized that military and civil defense must be â€œtightly interconnected,â€ describing the Bundeswehr and civil protection services as â€œtwo sides of the same coin.â€

According to the minister, any effort to expand Germany's â€œcomprehensive defenseâ€ must not only strengthen the armed forces but, above all, reinforce civil protection and civil defense capabilities.

The new policy document, titled the â€œCivil Protection Pact,â€ is being presented as a â€œnew, fundamental pillarâ€ of the Federal Republic's security architecture.

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, the Bundeswehr will no longer be available to assist in domestic civil protection during an emergency, as military forces â€œwill be occupied with entirely different tasks on NATO's northeastern flank.â€

Consequently, the ministry stresses that â€œGermany must prepare itself for this scenario.â€

The militarization of civil protection

Under this framework, officially civilian aid organizationsâ€”such as the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), fire departments, and the German Life Saving Society (DLRG)â€”alongside military reserve forces, are being systematically integrated into civil protection planning.

In addition to allocating new funds, the defense and interior ministries have agreed on structural support measures.

For example, the framework conditions for voluntary service, upon which German civil protection heavily relies, will be upgraded.

The federal government's emergency warning mobile application, NINA (â€œEmergency Information and News Appâ€), will be expanded to include nationwide guidelines and recommendations regarding public shelters.

Furthermore, a specialized medical task force is being established to handle â€œmass casualty eventsâ€ in the event of â€œheightened tensions or a state of defense.â€

The federal government plans to equip this task force not only with â€œtens of thousands of modern protective suits for chemical, biological, and radioactive scenarios,â€ but also with a sufficient supply of tourniquets to stop severe arterial bleeding from blast injuries.

To ensure that â€œchildren learn how to behave in emergencies at an early age, facilitate the transfer of this knowledge within families, and stimulate interest in volunteer work,â€ Berlin plans to integrate civil defense topics directly into school curricula.

Finally, a â€œnew draft legal frameworkâ€ has been announced. This legislation will empower all relevant institutions to prepare and streamline emergency operations during peacetime crisesâ€”such as â€œhybrid attacksâ€â€”well ahead of an official declaration of a state of defense.

Firefighters demand tighter cooperation with the military

The impetus for these measures and the integration of civil defense into war preparations does not originate solely from the state apparatus.

As early as March, the German Firefighters Association published a position paper calling for civil defense structures to prepare for a military conflict with Russia, explicitly citing â€œcurrent insights from Ukraine.â€

The association's paper calls for the promotion of voluntary service, warning that the mobilization of military reservists for â€œnational defenseâ€ is expected to cause â€œsignificant personnel shortages that will directly impact the operational readiness of fire departments and aid organizations.â€

Additionally, the German healthcare system is projected to face immense pressure due to the â€œincreased transport and treatment of personnel wounded in military operations.â€

These challenges will be compounded by the demanding logistics of supporting the transit of NATO forces moving through Germany toward the Eastern Flank.

Beyond peace, before war: Hybrid warfare seeks legal codification

To mitigate these anticipated shortages, the association advocates for the â€œreintroduction of a service model to replace compulsory military service,â€ which would integrate future conscientious objectors directly into the militarized civil defense network.

Furthermore, the domestic population is to be trained to â€œact independently, meet their own basic needs, and implement primary protective measuresâ€ during â€œextreme or prolonged disaster situations.â€

Among other measures, civilians will be expected to maintain self-sufficiency for several days. Citizens must acquire basic self-protection and first-aid skills, and develop â€œrisk competence in dealing with natural disasters, technical failures, and armed conflict scenarios.â€

According to the association, a â€œresilient and capable populationâ€ is a prerequisite for maintaining the functionality of German society in a crisis or war.

The Firefighters Association is also demanding a distinct legal status for â€œhybrid threat situationsâ€ to bridge the transitional phase between peace and war.

This proposal implies expanding the state's legal and coercive authority well before a formal state of emergency is declared.

Civilian support for the armed forces

The demands of the German Firefighters Association closely mirror the provisions of the Civil Protection Pact. Both documents align with the previously published Green Paper on â€œCivil-Military Cooperation 4.0.â€

In that report, an expert panel comprising representatives from the military, domestic intelligence, the Interior Ministry, the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), and the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers called for the systematic integration of civil society into war preparations.

The authors of the Green Paper asserted that while Germany is â€œnot yet at warâ€ with Russia, it already operates within a geopolitical â€œgray zone.â€

Consequently, they proposed concrete measures to ensure â€œeffective cooperation in a military crisis.â€

The core focus of these proposals is â€œcivilian support for the armed forces in wartime or at potential escalation thresholds during peacetime,â€ which has now been formally addressed through the implementation of the â€œOperational Plan Germany.â€

Peacetime martial law

The authors of the â€œCivil-Military Cooperation 4.0â€ Green Paper argued that a threat from the East necessitates a national â€œclosing of the ranks.â€

Under their proposal, all citizens and institutions must understand their designated roles. National and collective Allied defense must not only be rehearsed but actively implemented in the near future.

The paper also emphasized the necessity of new legislation tailored to â€œhybrid threatâ€ scenarios. Under these proposals, military police would be granted the authority to enforce coercive policing measures domestically during peacetime, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency.

Furthermore, the jurisdiction of the Bundeswehr's relatively new homeland security forces would be clarified and distinguished from civilian police authority.

Within the framework of military and national service, the authors suggest establishing a multi-year service model dedicated entirely to civilian and disaster relief duties, scaled to match the duration of standard military service.

Ultimately, these proposals aim to extend â€œemergency lawsâ€ into peacetime to mobilize the broadest possible range of civilian capabilities for wartime readiness.