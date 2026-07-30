US launches fresh strikes on Iran after days-long pause, amid fears the war is widening

The US military has launched strikes on Iranian targets in response to Tehran's attack on American forces in Jordan on Wednesday, raising the risk of a return to all-out-war in the region.

The new strikes were launched hours after president Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran â€œvery hardâ€ after it targeted a base in Jordan that hosts US troops, and comes after a days-long pause in violence between the two sides.

Iranian state media said two people were injured in attacks on the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz and that explosions were also reported in Khuzestan province to the north-west.

US central command said in a social media post that over the span of two hours they struck â€œdozensâ€ of targets belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp, including military command centres as well as missile and drone facilities, and coastal surveillance and defence sites.

The barrage came after the US partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike Iran-backed militias in neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday, killing at least 20 fighters and six Iranian advisers.

Elsewhere, drone strikes ignited fires on two natural gas vessels at the Egyptian port of Damietta, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strikes on a US-owned floating storage facility and a Greek-owned tanker. No injuries were reported.

Asked during an Oval Office event if Iran was responsible for the strikes on the natural gas vessels, Trump responded: â€œIt's a little more of the same.â€

â€œIn the meantime, we're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them,â€ he added.

Analysts said the flare-ups on multiple fronts after several days of relative calm pushed the region into â€œuncharted territoryâ€. It also underscored the difficulty of winding down a five-month conflict that has jolted the world economy and which remains unpopular among Americans.

The fighting was also likely to add to concerns that the US is further drawing down already diminished stockpiles of sophisticated munitions needed to defend its bases and allies.

Wednesday's joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq came after Riyadh had accused Iraqi militias of firing drones against its oil facilities. An umbrella group of Iraqi militias initially denied the allegations.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of primarily Shiite Iranian-backed armed groups that is officially under the command of the Iraqi military, said at least 20 fighters were killed and 32 wounded in the overnight strikes.

Iran's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs in Markazi province told Iranian state media that four advisers from Tehran were also killed.

The coalition joined the fight against the Islamic State group after it seized large sections of Iraq in 2014. The Iraqi government later designated the coalition as an â€œindependent military formationâ€ within the armed forces, but the militias have significant autonomy and some have attacked US facilities.

Before the latest eruption, mediators had expressed optimism about bringing the US and Iran back to the negotiating table. An interim agreement collapsed in recent weeks over renewed fighting in the strait of Hormuz.

A regional official said mediators are â€œstill trying with both sidesâ€ to restore calm and get the ceasefire back on track. He gave no details on whether progress was being made and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door diplomacy.

The renewed hostilities sent oil prices spiking. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 7.3% to over $88 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia is also locked in a renewed conflict with the Houthis. The Iran-backed militants have declared a blockade of Saudi shipping that could choke off another crucial Middle East trade route, the Bab el-Mandeb strait from the Red Sea into the Gulf of Aden.

On Monday, the Houthis said they had launched drones targeting oil facilities used to transport oil across Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, a key bypass for Saudi exports blocked by Iran's chokehold on the strait of Hormuz.

The rebels said the attack was in response to a Saudi drone they said had breached Yemen's airspace.