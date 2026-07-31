Iran targets strategic U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain after Egypt drone attack

A commuter walks past a wall mural along the street in Tehran on July 21, 2026.

Iran’s army said on Friday it had launched attacks on strategic U.S. assets and military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, following the latest wave of U.S. strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran said that it targeted aircraft shelters, satellite communication systems and equipment storage facilities used by the U.S. military at Kuwait’s Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in a drone strike, per state media.

Iran’s army also claimed Thursday to have attacked U.S. facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, targeting power generators, navigation systems and support buildings.

U.S. forces on Wednesday completed a “heavy wave” of strikes against Iran, hitting dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets nationwide.

The latest exchange reflects a resumption of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, while drone strikes on energy infrastructure have proliferated across the Middle East.

Egypt said Thursday that a drone hit two ships at its Mediterranean port of Damietta, triggering a fire. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the strike, which marks the first attack on Egyptian soil since the war between the U.S. and Iran started in late February.