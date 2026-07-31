Vanney challenges LA Galaxy to get back to winning ways to start playoff push

While Greg Vanney is not focusing on the Western Conference standings, he acknowledged the LA Galaxy need to start winning games, beginning with FC Dallas.

The Galaxy are winless in their last four matches (D2 L2) but earned their first point since the World Cup break last time out as they held on for a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes after Timo Werner’s late penalty was saved.

They have now won just two of their last eight matches in MLS, but their last victory at Dignity Health Sports Park came back in April.

The Galaxy are 11th in the West heading into the weekend, just two points behind Minnesota United in the final playoff place, and Vanney is confident they can start a charge up the table.

“We certainly needed to take more points out of the week,” Vanney said after the draw with San Jose.

“I think on the road, a point is generally a solid result. I think we had opportunities to take three. But I also think we’re grinding at the moment a little bit with the guys that are out and guys who are going to be coming in, and I think in two weeks we’ll look like a very different team than we look right now.

“We’re going to be a much deeper and better team, going man for man in a couple of weeks, I believe.

“So right now, we just have to take every point that we can and keep fighting. When we’ve got guys back, we’ve got to make our run, and that should start with taking three points against Dallas.”

focused energy pic.twitter.com/1OwrvfG1hx â€” LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 29, 2026

Dallas are five points better off than the Galaxy, sitting sixth, though their form has stalled since returning from the break.

They followed up a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers with a 1-0 loss to San Diego FC, managing to get onlyÂ one of their six shots on target in that defeat.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy â€“ JT Marcinkowski

JT Marcinkowski saved Werner’s penalty-kick attempt in second-half stoppage time last weekend, marking his second career penalty save in 14 attempts.

He is the 10th different goalkeeper to save a penalty kick for the Galaxy in the regular season.

FC Dallas â€“ Petar Musa

Petar Musa has recorded 47 regular-season goals since arriving in MLS in 2024.

That ranks as the third-most goals among players during that period, trailing only Lionel Messi (61) and Denis Bouanga (54).

MATCH PREDICTION: LA GALAXY WIN

LA Galaxy and Dallas played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting this season, their first draw since 2021. The last time the teams drew twice in a season was in 2003.

The Galaxy have been shut out just once this season, tied with the Chicago Fire for the fewest in MLS, with the lone shutout coming at home on July 17 versus Los Angeles FC.

On the other hand, the Galaxy have scored multiple goals six times this season; the only teams to have fewer games with multiple goals are Atlanta United (five), Philadelphia Union (five) and Seattle Sounders (four).

Dallas have won just one of their last 10 road matches against California teams (D1), with their lone victory coming at San Jose Earthquakes on May 16. The last time Dallas won multiple regular-season matches in California in the same calendar year was in 2009.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

LA Galaxy â€“ 43.6%

Draw â€“ 23.7%

FC Dallas â€“ 32.7%