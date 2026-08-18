No safe haven – Army draws battle line against Lakurawa terrorists

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has drawn a fresh battle line against the Lakurawa terrorist group in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, deploying strengthened security measures to prevent further attacks and halt terrorist infiltration of vulnerable border communities.

The renewed offensive followed heightened security concerns in the area, particularly the reported attack on Ungushi community, which has triggered fears among residents and heightened the need for a stronger military presence around Kebbe town and its adjoining communities.

In a decisive response, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgha Paul Koughna, on Sunday conducted an operational assessment visit to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kebbe and other affected communities to personally assess the security situation and review the operational readiness of troops.

The visit underscored the Army's determination to prevent Kebbe and surrounding communities from becoming a safe corridor or operational sanctuary for terrorists operating along the Sokoto-Kebbi axis.

During the assessment, the GOC engaged community leaders and residents, listening to their concerns and obtaining first-hand information on the prevailing security situation.

Major General Koughna assured the people that troops had remained fully deployed and alert, stressing that the Army would not allow terrorist elements to establish a foothold in the area or threaten the lives, property and livelihoods of innocent citizens.

He warned that the security forces would respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats, while making it clear that terrorist groups would be denied the opportunity to consolidate their presence in Kebbe and neighbouring communities.

The GOC's visit also resulted in a readjustment of the security architecture around the vulnerable areas, particularly communities considered susceptible to terrorist infiltration and attacks.

He urged residents not to succumb to fear or panic, assuring them that security forces were firmly on the ground and committed to maintaining the safety and security of the communities.

Major General Koughna, however, stressed that military operations alone cannot completely defeat terrorism without the active cooperation of the local population.

He therefore appealed to residents, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to provide security agencies with timely, credible and actionable intelligence on suspicious movements, unfamiliar persons and other activities capable of threatening the peace of their communities.

According to him, such cooperation remains indispensable to the early detection, disruption and dismantling of terrorist networks before they can execute their plans.

The Army's renewed posture comes amid growing security concerns over the activities of the Lakurawa terrorist group in parts of the North-West, particularly communities located close to the Sokoto-Kebbi border corridor.

The GOC consequently reassured residents that the Nigerian Army would continue to maintain a robust operational presence in the area while adapting its strategies to emerging threats.

He called on the people of Kebbe to remain vigilant, law-abiding and united with the security forces, warning terrorists and criminal elements that Kebbe would not be surrendered to them and that the Army would leave no room for a terrorist safe haven.

The operational assessment was contained in a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, dated August 16, 2026.