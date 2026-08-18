Ranveer Singh, Kalyani Priyadarshans Pralay, Produced by Ananya Birla and Hansal Mehta, Directed by Jai Mehta, Starts Filming

Ranveer Singhâ€˜s â€œPralay,â€ an end-of-the-world action thriller, has begun filming in Mumbai.

The film is produced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films and Singh's Maa Kasam Films.

Singh, who headlines the project, also serves as a producer on the film, which is directed by Jai Mehta. One of the top stars of Bollywood, Singh takes on a physically demanding role for â€œPralay.â€ This is his next project after the â€œDhurandharâ€ (2025) and â€œDhurandhar â€“ The Revengeâ€ (2026) duology, which are among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The cast also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, who broke out with â€œLokah Chapter One: Chandraâ€ (2025), in a pivotal role. Jai Mehta previously co-directed SonyLIV series â€œScam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Storyâ€ (2020) with Hansal Mehta, and directed JioHotstar series â€œLootereâ€ (2024).

â€œPralayâ€ is an original story centered on survival as the world faces catastrophe, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, where the production is now shooting. The production is filming at live locations across the Mumbai region, an approach the makers say brings added scale, texture and realism to the story. The crew includes talent from India and abroad.

Birla Studios said the project reflects Birla's interest in working with some of the leading current names in Indian cinema. True Story Films, run by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, said the film fits the banner's focus on unconventional storytelling.

Â â€œIt's the kind of film that India hasn't made yet, the kind of film that India hasn't seen before,â€ Hansal Mehta had told Variety while unveiling the True Story Films slate.

â€œPralayâ€ moved into production after several months of technically intensive pre-production.