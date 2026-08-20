Hind Rajab Foundation targets IDF soldiers worldwide with no prosecutions | The Jerusalem Post

Pro-Palestine legal body Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed yet another criminal complaint against an IDF soldier abroad, this time in India.

For at least two and a half years, the Belgian-based organization has been repeatedly filing legal complaints, requesting arrest warrants and filing with the International Criminal Court regarding IDF soldiers it accuses of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza.

For the most part, the basis of HRF's accusations is footage from social media or open-source intelligence pinning specific individuals to an alleged war crime in Gaza.

In some cases, like with the most recent petition in India on Tuesday, HRF targets soldiers while they are traveling.

At other times, it targets dual-national soldiers by filing a criminal complaint in their other country of origin.

IDF SOLDIERS operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

HRF targeted at least 86 individuals in 30 countries

The Jerusalem Post has reviewed every legal complaint by HRF against IDF soldiers abroad since it opened (excluding politicians, non-soldiers, and entire battalions).

To date, HRF has filed against at least 86 individuals in at least 30 countries.

HRF's method is often referred to as lawfare â€“ filing large quantities of complaints against individuals with the hope that some of them successfully end in legal measures being taken, as well as, of course, raising the visibility of HRF's cause.

But how many of these complaints against the at least 86 soldiers actually resulted in concrete legal action?

According to the Post's analysis, complaints against 11 of the 86 individuals (13%) resulted in substantive action by the country's authorities.

Complaints result in investigations and questioning

For example, in July 2025, two IDF soldiers attending the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium were detained and questioned by local authorities. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor did refer the dossiers to the ICC through the Justice Ministry, but no charges were made.

In Peru in June 2025, the Public Prosecutor's Office formally opened a criminal investigation after HRF's complaint against an individual. This has not yet led to any action.

In Brazil, a federal judge ordered the Federal Police to investigate an IDF soldier in January 2025, but he left Brazil before police could act.

The Federal Police later sought reconsideration or closure of the investigation, but took no further action.

Chilean reporting stated that the Centro Norte prosecutor's office activated an investigation into a soldier following a complaint, but no charge was made.

Other countries followed a similar pattern: for example, soldier and comedian Guy Hochman was detained and questioned in Canada after an HRF complaint, but was released.

The Post found other cases in Greece and Romania.

Then, in Lithuania, the Prosecutor General's Office considered HRF's request but refused to open a pretrial investigation.

In Spain, the Central Investigative Court No. 5 rejected a complaint against a soldier in September 2025.

No foreign indictments arising from HRF complaints

As of Wednesday, despite the Post finding a number of cases where an HRF complaint produced some form of action by the country involved, no foreign indictment, prosecution, trial, or conviction of any soldier has arisen from an HRF complaint.

This distinction matters because a criminal complaint itself does not mean a country's authorities have concluded that a crime was committed. Nor does detention, questioning, or a preliminary investigation amount to a criminal charge.

HRF's campaign therefore appears to operate on two levels: the pursuit of potential legal action against individual soldiers, and the broader political and reputational pressure created by repeatedly bringing allegations of war crimes before national authorities around the world.