Prediction: Hull City vs Manchester United

Officially getting the 2026/27 Premier League campaign underway on Saturday lunchtime, Manchester United will travel to Yorkshire when they meet Hull City.

With a stacked schedule from across England's elite this weekend, there are plenty of eye-catching betting promotions available.

Verdict: Bruno Fernandes over 0.5 shots on target

Best Odds: 4/6

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

Hull City

Starting with the hosts, springing an almighty upset back in May as they were crowned play-off champions at Wembley thanks to a famous 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough, Hull have rightfully received a string of plaudits from up and down the country. However, while the Tigers might officially get their iconic Premier League adventure underway on Saturday lunchtime, it is no secret that Sergej Jakirovic's men are almost universally regarded as the standout relegation candidate this time around. Although the Yorkshire-based outfit might be bracing themselves for a monumental challenge this weekend, Saturday's hosts will take some solace from United's most recent trip to the MKM Stadium. Landing a stunning 2-1 win when they welcomed the Premier League giants to town for an EFL Cup semi-final battle back in January 2017, Hull will be desperate to spring an iconic upset here.

Hull City Team News

Suffering an arm injury just days after arriving from Scottish heavyweights Rangers this summer, veteran goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss out here. Likewise, Ecuadorian international Oscar Zambrano remains on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

Bagging a famous play-off final winner at Wembley back in May and clinching Hull's Golden Boot last season, former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will spearhead Jakirovic's attack on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester United

As for the visitors, while there might have been plenty of raised eyebrows back in January as Michael Carrick made a shock return to the Old Trafford dugout, Manchester United embarked on a sensational rise under the ex-Middlesbrough boss. Cruising their way to a bronze medal finish among England's elite and punching a lucrative Champions League return, the Red Devils could even be dreaming of the chance to mount a genuine title charge this season. Signing off the 2025/26 campaign with a thumping 3-0 victory away at Brighton on May 24th, Man United will be dreaming of a repeat performance here. Simply looking to carry on from where they left off prior to the summer interval, Carrick's superstar squad will be confident of laying down an immediate marker when they travel to Yorkshire on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester United Team News

Suffering a long-term knee injury while away with Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, Manchester United have confirmed that Manuel Ugarte faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Likewise, dealing with a back injury prior to the summer interval, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt remains a major doubt here.

Completing a blockbuster permeant switch from Premier League foes Aston Villa this summer, new recruit and Belgium international Youri Tielemans should start in the middle of the park on Saturday lunchtime.

Hull City vs Manchester United Key Factors to Consider

When Hull City and Manchester United last met at the MKM Stadium back in January 2017, Saturday's hosts claimed a shock 2-1 EFL Cup victory in Yorkshire.

Man United registered 16 points from their final six Premier League appearances last season.

The Red Devils have suffered just a sole competitive defeat away from Old Trafford so far this calendar year.

Bruno Fernandes registered 30 direct goal contributions in his 35 Premier League showdowns last season (nine goals, 21 assists).

Despite booking an iconic Premier League return last season, Hull failed to register consecutive Championship wins in front of their own supporters so far this calendar year.

Conclusion

Embarking on a sensational run of form since Carrick's return back in January, Manchester United will simply be looking to carry on from where they left off prior to the summer interval. Breezing their way to a Champions League return, the Red Devils also registered 16 points from their final six Premier League matchups last season. Likewise, suffering just a sole defeat away from Old Trafford so far this calendar year, United will be looking to lay down an immediate marker in Yorkshire this weekend.

Verdict: Bruno Fernandes over 0.5 shots on target

Best Odds: 4/6

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet