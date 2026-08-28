Nigerian Army takes over Comprehensive Service Center in Bauchi, commerces full operations

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The China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), on Thursday, officially and formally handed over to the Nigerian Army, the Comprehensive Service Centre commissioned in April 2025 by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) now Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Lt Gen OO Oluyede, situated at the headquarters of Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC}, Bauchi.

With the development, the Centre has now officially become operational and ready to swing into action.

The official handing over of the Centre which was a joint partnership with a Chinese establishment, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), was done at the Centre by the Chinese partners witnessed by top Army Officers.

Speaking during the handing over of the facility, Major General C.A. Ekeator, the MD of Nigerian Army Comprehensive Service Center,explained that the Center was established as a result of Nigerian Army's partnership with NORINCO.

He added that the purpose is to carry out comprehensive maintenance at various levels, up to level 4 of equipment supplied by NORINCO to the Nigerian Army. This includes major overhauls, replacement of major assemblies, and retrofitting to return the equipment back to units operationally fit.

According to him, â€œwhatsoever might be the unserviceability state of the equipment that is being used in the field, once they are brought here, they will go back as new.â€

On what the Centre will add to what is already on the ground for the Nigerian Army, the MD said that, â€œWell, this Service Center will help to improve equipment availability to the Nigerian Army, particularly for ongoing operations in the North-East, North-West and across the countryâ€

He added that, â€œApart from maintenance, this Center is going to provide training for Nigerian Army personnel for equipment support activities in the field.â€

â€œThis Center is capable of carrying out maintenance and overhaul of up to 20 vehicles at a time, and it cuts across various equipment, be it infantry vehicles, armored vehicles, and artillery pieces,â€ he added.

On sustainability, he stressed that, â€œWell, the efficiency of the equipment supplied by NORINCO to the Nigerian Army in the field is going to, help to foster that partnership. Because once this Service Center comes on stream and is helping the equipment to be maintained in the field, improving our operational efficiency, then definitely Nigerian Army will want to procure more equipment from NORINCOâ€

A representative of NORINCO stressed that, â€œThe objective of this partnership is to further foster and enhance the relationship and friendship between Nigeria and China in general, and between the Nigerian Army and NORINCO in particular.â€

According to him,â€Through this partnership, we hope to strengthen cooperation, improve equipment support and maintenance, and further deepen the longstanding relationship between both countries and institutions.â€

Earlier during a courtesy call, the Commandant of Nigerian Army Armour School (NAAS), Maj Gen Sunday Mokolo, commended the partnership saying that it will go a long way in making the Nigerian Army always ready in terms of upgraded equipment.

He however stressed the importance of sustainability of the partnership in order to ensure that Center met the set objectives of having good equipment for operations.