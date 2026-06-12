Elon Musk en camino de convertirse en el primer multimillonario del mundo hoy, ya que SpaceX se enumera en el mercado de valores de EE. UU.

SpaceX rings the opening bell And we're off! SpaceX executives at the Nasdaq stock exchange have rung the opening bell, and the world's biggest ever stock market flotation is underway. There's much celebrating at the Nasdaq, and also at SpaceX's HQ where Elon Musk and his staff are also clapping excitedly. A reminder, SpaceX is floating on the market at a valuation of $1.77tn after raising a record-breaking $75bn from investors through its IPO share sale.

Key events

The auction period before SpaceX's shares start trading could take a few hours, agrees Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown: double quotation mark â€œSpaceX has finally touched down on public markets, and the first few hours of trading once shares emerge from the auction period are likely to be noisy. A company with this profile, this valuation and this level of investor attention is unlikely to drift quietly into the market. But early share price moves should not be mistaken for a clean verdict on the long-term investment case.

SpaceX are set to surge in its stock market debut today, predicts Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. But she points out it may take some time before the shares actually trade: double quotation mark SpaceX's IPO has been an historic market event for its sheer size and the scale of demand for its shares. Ahead of its debut on the Nasdaq, the shares are higher by 30% in the pre-market, and could start trading at $175 per share, up from the $135 IPO price, based on prediction markets. There is so much enthusiasm for SpaceX right now, that it is hard to see the shares slipping anytime soon. The numbers are huge: SpaceX sold $75bn of shares at its IPO, which valued the company at $1.75 trillion. If the stock pops 30% today, then SpaceX will be worth more than $2.4 trillion. SpaceX's IPO alone is greater than the amount raised in 22 of the last 25 years, and the its IPO generated more money than all IPOs in the US so far this year. The shares may not trade straight away when the market opens, usually an IPO with this level of enthusiasm trades a few hours after the opening bell, to ensure a smooth transition to the stock market; to do this bankers will typically want to match buyers and sellers for 10% of shares. This should be easy, as we expect SpaceX to be extremely liquid today. The risk is that there are not enough sellers, and if the stock price is volatile, then circuit breakers could kick in, which may halt trading later today.

With trading underway in New York, two of the three major US share indices are a little higher. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.0 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 51,148.73. The broader S&P 500 index has gained 0.22%. But, the Nasdaq Composite is down 0.1%, suggesting a slight softening in tech stocks. But what we really want to see is a trade in SpaceX's sharesâ€¦..

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, speaks via video before the ringing of opening bell at the Nasdaq Marketsite at the launch of the company’s initial public offering Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images The livefeed from the Nasdaq Marketplace is now playing Elton John's Rocket Manâ€¦

SpaceX rings the opening bell And we're off! SpaceX executives at the Nasdaq stock exchange have rung the opening bell, and the world's biggest ever stock market flotation is underway. There's much celebrating at the Nasdaq, and also at SpaceX's HQ where Elon Musk and his staff are also clapping excitedly. A reminder, SpaceX is floating on the market at a valuation of $1.77tn after raising a record-breaking $75bn from investors through its IPO share sale.

Musk: We want to take the fiction out of science fiction Elon Musk is addressing the Nasdaq MarketSite by videolink from SpaceX's headquarters now, where a large crowd have assembled, clapping and cheering. Musk says it is â€œcertainly hard to believeâ€ that a little company that started in a warehouse is now going public with the largest IPO ever. If people had told me this at the start, Musk jokes, he'd have replied â€œman, you must be smoking some really good crackâ€. Musk then explains that SpaceX's ambition is to â€œtake the fiction out of science fictionâ€, and create an exciting, inspiring future for everyone.

Crowds gather at the Nasdaq People are gather outside at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, ahead of SpaceX's floatâ€¦. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

SpaceX to ‘cannibalise capital’ The arrival of SpaceX on the stock market is likely to suck shareholder capital away from other businesses, argues Joel Shulman, CEO of ERShares, which manages an ETF with SpaceX exposure. Shulman says: double quotation mark â€œA dominant company with a $1.77 trillion valuation doesn't just quietly enter the market. It's going to cannibalise capital.â€ Reminder: the SpaceX IPO was reportedly oversubscribed by three or four times, meaning there may be plenty of disappointed investors looking to buy shares once the company floats today.

Other companies in the space sector are on track for a mixed day's trading, when the US stock market opens in under 20 minutes. Rocket Lab are up 2% in pre-market trading. But Virgin Galactic are down 10% pre-market, having jumped by over 20% yesterday. Voyager Technologies, who gained 16% yesterday, are on track for a 4% drop.

SpaceX is set to slot into the top ten list of the most valuable listed companies. If SpaceX shares hold at their offering price ($135), the company's market value would be $1.77tn, making it equal to Broadcom, the sixth most valuable publicly-traded company, Associated Press point out. Chipmaker Nvidia is curently the world's most valuable public company at around $4.9tn.

The excitement is building outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, where one man has turned up in an orange astronaut costume: Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

A SpaceX banner is pictured at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City today Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters