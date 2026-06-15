Nottinghamshire v Somerset, Leicestershire v Essex, and more: county cricket day four – live

Key events

Essex are nearly there â€“ they need just 58, with Paul Walter the spine of the innings, 84 not out. Ben Green has just got rid of Charlie Allison, but with seven wickets needed, there are not enough runs to play with.

For those interested in events at Hove â€“ this Cricketer piece gives more information. James Coles has reportedly turned down a pay increase to help keep players at the club. Nick Friend reports that Tom Clark, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Crocombe, John Simpson, Charlie Tear, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Brad Currie, Danny Lamb and Nantes Oosthuizen are all out of contract in October, and that Crocombe, Hudson-Prentice and Clark in particular all have â€œmultiple potential suitorsâ€ since they were able to speak to other clubs from June 1.

Looks like stalemate at Scarborough. Barnard and Hain solid and settled. Warwicks 258-5.

Northants chasing more than a sneeze, less than a cold, are 23 for one. Luke Procter edging Will Williams into his own stumps.

Alan Ward dies aged 78 Derbyshire fast bowler Alan Ward, who played five Tests for England, has died aged 78 Ward took 460 first-class wickets at an average of 22.61 between 1966 and 1978 â€“ the majority of them for Derbyshire, while also taking 14 Test wickets for England and playing two years at Grace Road. David Griffin, Derbyshire's heritage officer , wrote: â€œFor Derbyshire followers in the late 1960s and the 1970s the sight of Alan Ward, smoothly approaching the crease before letting loose a delivery of high pace will remain one of the most thrilling recollections, for when he got everything right, there was no finer sight.â€ RIP. Alan Ward (top left) on England's 197 Tour Of India Photograph: ANL/Shutterstock

James Bracey unbeaten on 148 – Northants need 191 to win First Lewis Hill, now James Bracey. A fabulous innings that has pushed the door open on all three results. Northants will need 191 in 36 overs at five point something. Possible. Excellent. Man of the moment: James Bracey Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Tea time scores Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire 187 and 428 v Essex 401 and 99-2 Essex need 116 to win Trent Bridge: Somerset 310 and 355-7dec BEAT Nottinghamshire 193 and 166 by 306 runs. Hove: Sussex 521 BEAT Glamorgan 155 and 268 by an innings and 98 runs Scarborough: Yorkshire 469 and 246-6dec v Warwickshire 263 and 237-5 Warwicks need 216 to win Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham 377 BEAT Derbyshire 118 and 237 by an innings and 22 runs Blackpool: Kent 178 and 332 BEAT Lancashire 87 and 283 by 140 runs Northampton: Northamptonshire 465 v Gloucestershire 268 and 387 Northants need 191 to win New Road: Worcestershire 265 and 191-7 v Middlesex 339 and 283-6dec Worcs need 167 to win

To Scarborough: where Sam Hain (63) and Ed Barnard (280 are keeping Warwickshire hopes alive, a flying George Hill not quite able to get hand on ball. Ah, they're going in for tea now, needing 216 off 35 overs, five wickets left. Enthralling stuff for those sitting sunning themselves on the bleachers.

Rehan Ahmed, unwanted by England, lurches left to take a super catch to get rid of Tom Westley at Grace Road. Scriven the wicket taker. Essex 86-2.

Gloucestershire are really getting stuck into their task at Wantage Road â€“ the lead is now 176. James Bracey now 137, Will Williams, whose obstinance Lancs would have liked at Blackpool, 7 in 40 minutes. While at New Road, Cullen (15) and Taylor (6) continue to hold up Middlesex â€“ Worcs seven down, needing another 179.

Looks lovely and sunny at Grace Road, as the clouds stitch a blanket over Manchester. Walter and Westley moving things along. Essex 73-1 need another 143.

England Test XI: Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker to make their debuts There are four changes from England's XI at Lord's. Jordan Cox, fresh from a magnificent 204 against Leicestershire, and Sonny Baker will make their Test debuts. Jofra Archer returns, as does Matt Fisher, replacing his Surrey teammate Gus Atkinson who, along with Ben Stokes, wasn't considered for selection after breaking the curfew. There is no space this time for Shoaib Bashir. James Rew could also make his Test debut at The Oval, if Jamie Smith's wife goes into labour. England XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (capt), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker

Somerset (thank you Anthony Gibson) were without Toms Kohler-Cadmore, Abell, Banton and Lammonby and Will Smede, and then were raided by England for James Rew and lost Lewis Gregory to a hamstring mid-game.

Somerset BEAT Notts by 306 runs – five wickets for Coverton Overton with the final wicket as Ali swats like a man about to be stung and Alfie Ogborne takes the catch, running over to Overton for a bear hug. Happy handshakes all round. O'Neill undefeated on 54, Notts all out for 166 and defeated for the first time in 15 matches. Trent Bridge: Somerset 310 and 355-7dec BEAT Nottinghamshire 193 and 166 by 306 runs. Somerset 21 points, Notts 3 points.

The wheels have fallen off and rolled into the gutter at New Road. Worcestershire, 123-7 at lunch, are now 156-7. Three for Zafar Gohar, one for Seb Morgan.

An early Essex wicket at Grace Road: â€œIn a variation to his first innings dismissal, Elgar's caught at slip off Davey to give Leicestershire some hope.â€ says Mike Daniels.

“I’m worried about Ben” Some quite worrying quotes from Brendon McCullum about Ben Stokes.

Half a big Somerset boot is across the line as Dillon Pennington becomes wicket number four for Craig Overton, driving to backward point. O'Neill stands, thoughtful at the non-striker's end on 45. Mohammad Ali gets a snorter first ball but survives. Notts 153-9.

Regulations, regulations. Over to you Mike Daniels: â€œApparently the regs are that the 15 mins is taken if there's a chance of a result and it's the last innings of the game, whereas the 30 mins taken here was because that's mandatory when there are 9 wkts down in any innings. â€œThat's the combined wisdom of the scorers and the match referee at lunch. Apparently you can take the 15 mins and the 30 mins subsequently if it's the last innings of the game.â€ On a Monday in June?

100 for James Bracey A second hundred of the season for James Bracey who has stitched Gloucestershire's second innings together. Daz Ahmed was lbw just before lunch, so Matt Taylor joins the vigil. The lead over Northants 125.

Lewis Hill out at last for 127 – Essex need 215 to win Could be interestingâ€¦. especially as Essex are without Jordan Cox in their second innings. All hail last man out Lewis Hill, bowled t'ween bat and pad heaving for the rope, for 127, walks off chastising himself. A second wicket for Critchley. Three each for Snater and Harmer.

Lunch at Trent Bridge, where a furious Craig Overton stalks off after missing a catch at slip in the last over before lunch, bowled by Jack Leach. Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 193 and 138-8 v Somerset 310 and 355-7dec Notts need 335 to win While at Grace Road they will play on till 1.30 â€“ thanks to Mike Daniels for the info.â€œScorer tells me they're playing on for half an hour or 8 overs, rather than 15 mins. Don't know the regs myself.â€

They're playing on for 15 mins at Grace Road too, where Lewis Hill is still keeping vigil on 113, but has lost Josh Davey after 65 minutes of defence. Leics 414-9 lead by 200.

Lunchtime-ish scores Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire 187 and 414-9- v Essex 401 Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 193 and 129-8 v Somerset 310 and 355-7 Hove: Sussex 521 BEAT Glamorgan 155 and 268 by an innings and 98 runs Scarborough: Yorkshire 469 and 246-6dec v Warwickshire 263 and 139-4 Warwicks need 314 to win Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham 377 BEAT Derbyshire 118 and 237 by an innings and 22 runs Blackpool: Kent 178 and 332 BEAT Lancashire 87 and 283 by 140 runs Northampton: Northamptonshire 465 v Gloucestershire 268 and 306-8 New Road: Worcestershire 265 and127-3 v Middlesex 339 and 283-6 Worcs need 231 to win

A Thomas Rew stat that I missed yesterday â€“ he is the third youngest Somerset centurion after Trevor Jones and Marcus Trescothick. He beats brother James by one precious day. They're playing an extra 15 mins at Trent Bridge to try and get this game polished off.

Worcestershire had been enjoying a fruitful morning â€“ but have just lost Roderick for 20, lbw to Eathan Bosch, a name he must always have to spell out over the telephone. (I feel his pain). Ben Allison 71 not out. Worcs 117-3 need another 241 to beat Middx.

They're on at Wantage Road, but James Bracey (93) and Daz Ahmed are hanging on in there. Gloucs 398-7 lead Northants by 101. Ahmed, who came through SACA, is playing in his second f-c match.

Jack Haynes, Nottinghamshire's last real hope, get a wobbler from Pretorius that shimmies past, and touches, the outside edge, Notts 104 for eight.

100 for Lewis Hill Well played Lewis Hill! Back-to-the-wall innings of the year? Over six hours of concentration. Leicestershire 397-8 and Essex's frustration grows.

To Scarborough, where George Hill is also polishing his all-round credentials – 65 not out yesterday, 3 for 23 with the ball today. Warwickshire are listing badly â€“ three wickets down this morning â€“ 97 for four, 355 more to win.

Patterson-White has a waft and is caught at second slip by Craig Overton scooping the ball off the turf with both hands â€“ Pretorius with the wicket. Notts down and nearly out â€“ 87-7.

Elsewhere, Simon Harmer has extracted Tom Scriven from the Grace Road pitch, but Lewis Hill's nearly-six-hour opus continues. He's now got Josh Davey (5 in 23 balls) for company. The lead over Essex is 148.

Rew highlights Thanks to WashingtonIrvine BTL for the link to the Rew brother's batting partnership yesterday and Tom's first century. So young, so talented.

Thomas Rew! What catch, diving to his right in front of first slip with open mitt, and only wearing the gloves because brother James was called up by England yesterday. T Rew and James Coles are currently battling for allround performance of the round. A pair for Lyndon James, a second wicket for Overton this morning. Notts 75 for six and looking lightly to slip to defeat at fortress Trent Bridge for the first time since May 2024 against Hampshire

And there's the next big wicket for Somerset, HH, who turns Overton off his hip and into the gloves of Thomas Rew. Notts 69 for five and HH is another player, like Saif Zaib until this round, who hasn't been able to match last year's plenty.

Stories of women’s cricket in Scotland wanted! Fiona Reid and Bunny Warren are trying to find hidden stories of women's cricket in Scotland over the last 150 years. If you have any, do contact them at Fiona.Reid@bayfirth.co.uk . Find out more here

Weather watch – no play yet at Northampton Mostly positive, with sunny spells, though there are some showers moving north and east. At Wantage Road, they're starting to mop up.

A huge wicket! Joe Clarke is bowled by Jake Ball, who was substituted in half way through the game because of Gregory's hamstring. Delight for Somerset, despair for Clarke who was done for pace. Notts 51-4,

Big Craig with the second over of the morning, after Joe Clarke tickles four off Jake Ball's first ball of the day. Not many in the white tip-up seats. And that's a maiden.

Eyes first to Trent Bridge, where Notts are trying to avoid their first defeat of the season, and their first since May 2025 when they lost to Durham at Chester le Street. Anthony Gibson thinks it is a bowling morning moving onto a batting afternoon.

Good morning Mike Daniels in the Grace Road scorebox. â€œWill it be a Headingly â€˜81 day here or will Leicestershire subside to another tame loss? â€œIt's frustrating for their supporters to see the optimism generated by last season's promotion dissipated by the performances this year. â€œYes, there are mitigating factors with key players missing for either the whole or part of the season and a great overseas signing subsequently withdrawn by the SA Board, but the batting hasn't generally been good enough from the established players. Days like yesterday, when grit was shown, are more frustrating as it shows what has been missing from the first innings, and too many innings so far this year. â€œThe workmanlike bowling attack was never going to be strong enough to win games in Div 1 so the onus was on the batting, and it hasn't delivered. â€œThere's still time to put strong performances in this season and supporters are hoping they'll show the fight they showed yesterday in the coming games.â€

Deepti Sharma popped Pakistan dreams.

Ollie Robinson ruled out of the second Test Due to that knee soreness he felt after the first Test. He will stay with the squad and undergo rehab work ahead of the third Test. Which means England's bowling attack will have at least three changes from Lord's â€“ minus Stokes, Atkinson and Robinson.

Scores on the doors Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire 187 and 326-7 v Essex 401 Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 193 and 47-3v Somerset 310 and 355-7 Hove: Sussex 521 BEAT Glamorgan 155 and 268 by an innings and 98 runs Scarborough: Yorkshire 469 and 246-6 v Warwickshire 263 and 44-1 Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham 377 BEAT Derbyshire 118 and 237 by an innings and 22 runs Blackpool: Kent 178 and 332 BEAT Lancashire 87 and 283 by 140 runs Northampton: Northamptonshire 465 v Gloucestershire 268 and 264-7 New Road: Worcestershire 265 and 33-2 v Middlesex 339 and 283-6 Worcs need 325 to win

Sunday’s roundup: Mahmud’s six continues Kent’s revival Hasan Mahmud poured cold water over the Blackpool sandcastles with a career-best six for 69, nine wickets in the match, bowling Kent to a 140-run victory over Lancashire. He lifted the match ball as he led Kent off, enveloped in a huge hug from head coach Adam Hollioake as he crossed the rope â€“ not a bad debut performance. Kent's dismal start to the season has been transformed, with three wins in four games. Lancashire's though, has slipped dangerously â€“ this a third defeat in four. Marcus Harris was stranded on an immaculate 91, though for a time, as the crowd on the bleachers soaked in the afternoon sun, the unlikely seemed possible, as Keaton Jennings (61) and Liam Livingstone (47) stuck to the task. Sussex leaped to the top of the Division One table with an innings victory over Glamorgan at Hove. Glamorgan batted with furrowed concentration second time around, with half centuries for Ben Kellaway (55) and Asa Tribe (64), but Sussex chipped away. Captain Tom Haines snaffled three wickets as did double-centurion James Coles, who put the full stop on a magical match by bowling Ryan Hadley. Durham coach Ryan Campbell, buoyant after the innings defeat of Derbyshire, confirmed he expects Ben Stokes to play for his team next week. He also praised Matthew Potts, whose eight for 66 cannoned Durham to victory. â€œWhen you find out you're not going to be selected [by England], you can go one of two ways,â€ said Campbell. â€œYou can be down in the dumps, or you can be Matthew Potts and take eight wickets. It just shows the qualities of the man.â€ Potts' four wickets in 19 balls ended Derbyshire's resistance, though Harry Came carried his bat for 105. Earlier Lewis Moody, on his fundraising cycle ride from Newcastle RUFC to Twickenham, had called in to Chester le Street. Eighteen-year-old Tom Rew hit his maiden first-class century for Somerset, a delightfully racy knock, as they dominated Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge. England pulled Jordan Cox, fresh from his 204, out of Essex's match against Leicestershire early as cover for Jamie Smith, whose partner is due to give birth to their second child. On the pitch, a dogged Leicestershire second innings, following on, hauled the game into a fourth day.