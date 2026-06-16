World News in Brief: Risky return home in Lebanon, displacement in Gaza, emergency funding for Somalia

Few concrete details haveÂ emergedÂ about the deal to endÂ the conflictÂ that erupted at the end of February, with impacts across the Middle East, Gulf region and beyond.

The UNÂ Interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported on Monday that itÂ observedÂ a decrease in violence and exchanges of fire in the south, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have been fighting since the early days of the crisis.

Stay in placeÂ

On the humanitarian front,Â OCHA said some families haveÂ reportedly startedÂ to head back to their homes or are assessing the conditions in communities in parts of southern Lebanon, particularly aroundÂ Nabatieh.Â Â

â€œHowever, no large-scale returns have takenÂ place,Â and people should not return until it is safe to do so,â€Â it added.Â

Meanwhile, local authorities report that occupancy rates in collective sheltersÂ remainÂ high as many displaced families are awaiting greater clarity on the security situation before making decisions about returning home.Â Â Â

The Lebanese Armed Forces and some local authorities haveÂ reportedly urgedÂ residents not to return to high-risk areas now.Â Â Â

In the interim, the UN continues to call for the protection of civilians, safe and voluntary returns and sustained humanitarian access for all who need it.Â Â Â Â Â

New displacement in Gaza as insecurity worsens conditionsÂ

Renewed insecurity across Gaza displaced more families over the weekend and added pressure to an already strained humanitarian response, according toÂ OCHA, the UN relief coordination office.Â

On Friday, an airstrike hit the yard of a UN school inÂ aÂ JabaliaÂ camp sheltering displaced families, causing minor damage.Â Â

The same day, dozens of families in eastern Gaza City fled after Israeli troops expanded the so-called â€œYellow Lineâ€ westward using yellow cement blocks.Â

Introduced in October 2025, the line marks restricted-access areas controlled by Israeli forces and has expanded several times since.Â UN human rightsÂ staffÂ warn that Palestinians haveÂ reportedly beenÂ killed for approaching too close.Â

PeopleÂ remainingÂ nearby told humanitarian teams that worsening insecurity is increasing pressure to move again. Many newly displaced familiesÂ reportedly leftÂ without tents or belongings and are nowÂ sheltering withÂ relatives or friends.Â

Joint responseÂ

To support those affected, humanitarian partners activated a joint UN response mechanism designed to provide rapidÂ assistanceÂ following sudden displacement.Â

Meanwhile, aid deliveryÂ remainsÂ constrained. OCHA reported thatÂ theÂ Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing continues to be the only entry point for approved supplies.Â Â

Restrictions alsoÂ remainÂ on key items including power generators and spare parts, although recent negotiations led to the approval of someÂ additionalÂ supplies, including equipment needed to improve malnutrition screening.Â

Somalia receives emergency funding as famine risk growsÂ

The UN has released $10 million in emergency funding to help avert worsening hunger and reduce the risk of famine in Somalia, where drought, conflict and rising prices continue to deepen humanitarian needs.Â

Allocated through theÂ Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the funding will support UN agencies and partners to provide food, health, nutrition, water,Â sanitationÂ and protectionÂ assistanceÂ to aroundÂ 640,000 peopleÂ across nine priority districts.Â

Humanitarian agencies warn thatÂ nearly sixÂ million people, more than 30 per cent of Somalia's population, are expected to face crisis-level food insecurity or worse this year, including 1.9 million in emergency conditions.Â Â

A plausible risk of famine has beenÂ identifiedÂ in parts ofÂ BayÂ and Bakool regions, particularly in agropastoral areas.Â

Aid shortfall

Aid effortsÂ remainÂ severely underfunded, with only 20 per cent of the 2026 humanitarian appeal received so far.Â Â

Only 24 per cent of the people targeted forÂ assistanceÂ have been reached since January.Â Â

At the same time, higher food and fuel prices linked to regional instability have further reduced families' ability to afford basic needs.Â