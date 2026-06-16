Saudi Arabia 1-0 Uruguay: Al Amri scores before the break to threaten another upset

Saudi Arabia were on the brink of another stunning win at the World Cup after leading Uruguay at half-time of their Group H clash in Miami this evening.

The Middle Eastern state overcame Argentina in their opening game of Qatar 2022 and Abdulelah Al Amri's goal four minutes before half-time meant they again led a highly fancied South American nation on the biggest stage.

Alamri poked home after Fernando Muslera could only parry Saud Abdulhamid's header from Musab Al-Juwayr's right-wing corner.

It was arguably a deserved lead for Saudi Arabia with Muslera having to make a brilliant save to deny Al Amri four minutes earlier, thrusting out a left hand to keep out his powerful shot.

Valverde wasted on the right of midfield as Uruguay toil

Uruguay were largely toothless with Marcelo Bielsa's decision to station their best player, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, on the right wing from where he had little influence on the game.

They did test Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais on a couple of occasions, firstly when Maxi Araujo turned and whipped in a fourth-minute shot and then, after 29 minutes, with Federico Vinas seeing a header repelled.

Uruguay had not played since March and they looked short of match practice with striker Darwin Nunez seeing little of the ball.