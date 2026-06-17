Austria 3-1 Jordan: World Cup 2026 – live reaction

Key events

Match report Austria marked their return â to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a â tense 3-1 win â over â€‹debutants Jordan in their Group J opener, relying â on a second-half own goal and a last-gasp penalty to claim â the three points.

The evenness of the Group J match is best revealed by the chances created â€“ Jordan had 11 to Austria's 10, and had more on target with 4 to 2. But Austria had enough class in the midfield to build pressure and looked especially threatening when Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ joined the game at half-time. Next up for Austria is a meeting with reigning champions Argentina, while Jordan will be back in San Francisco to face Algeria in what is now a must-win game for both sides.

The record books might suggest this was a rather comfortable evening for Austria, but for 70 minutes it was anything but as Jordan looked just as likely to take the lead. The game finally turned when Yazan Al-Arab misdirected what it must be said was a sublime corner from Stefan Posch into the back of his own net just minutes after Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ had a goal ruled out for a handball to his same teammate in the buildup. Jordan were unable to find a way through a low block even as they chased the game in the dying stages, and Austria took full advantage on the counter as the game opened up. Romano Schmid opened the scoring for Austria with a stunning strike that was soon outdone by Jordan attacker Ali Olwan scoring his side's first in a World Cup. But Austria had too much close across the 100 minutes to clinch a valuable three points in a Group J.

Full time: Austria 3-1 Jordan Austria have returned to the World Cup stage in style with a victory over Jordan that was much closer than the final scoreline suggests. Marko Arnautovic of Austria converts the penalty to score the team’s third goal Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

GOAL! Austria 3-1 Jordan (ArnautoviÄ‡ 90+11) Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ steps up to the penalty spot and seals the deal for Austria with a strike into the top left corner.

The verdict is in: Penalty!

Stop the clock: we have a VAR check in progress. The ball seems to have struck Salim Obaid's raised hand as he slid in to block the shot.

90+9 min Austria are on the attack and ArnautoviÄ‡ collects the ball on the right with space to take a hurried shot that pings off a sliding Jordan defender and out for a corner.

90+8 min Jordan have had their share of space in the final third throughout this clash but that has disappeared now with Austria locking the game down. Austria now look the most likely to score on the counter with Laimer's pace down the left opening up Jordan and ArnautoviÄ‡ remaining forward as a looming threat. Austria’s Stefan Posch in action with Jordan’s Mohannad Abutaha Photograph: David Gonzales/IMAGES/Reuters

90+6 min Austria are defending deep with only Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ in anything resembling an attack. Jordan knock the ball between their midfield and defence but need to reach the frontline soon.

90+4 min Austria have slowed the flow of the game as their press puts Noor Al-Rawabdeh under pressure. A simple back pass to Yazeed Abulaila almost ends in disaster as a lazy first touch skids off the keeper's right boot and out for a corner. Time is getting away from Jordan now. Jordan fans cheer on Photograph: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

90+3 min Jordan spring forward and have their best chance since falling behind to an own goal before the opportunity is cleared. Austria’s Patrick Wimmer in action with Jordan’s Mohannad Abutaha Photograph: Luisa GonzÃ¡lez/Reuters

90+2 min Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ breaks the defensive line and only has the keeper to beat to all but settle the game. But the strike is straight at keeper Yazeed Abulaila.

90 min Jordan are handed a boost with a minimum 10 minutes of stoppage time to come.

89 min Jordan are looking more desperate but still to find a groove after throwing on fresh legs. Austria’s Stefan Posch and Jordan’s Odeh Fakhoury sustain injuries Photograph: Luisa GonzÃ¡lez/Reuters

86 min A clash of heads leaves Yazan Al-Arab on the turf and gives Jordan a moment to collect their thoughts and swing some additional changes. Coach Jamal Sellami turns to fresh legs in attack Musa Al-Taamari and Odeh Al-Fakhouri curiously making way. Mohammad Al-Dawoud and Ali Azaizeh will have their chance to chase an equaliser.

83 min Austria goalscorer Romano Schmid is the next to be taken out of the action for Patrick Wimmer. Fans of Austria celebrates Photograph: Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

82 min Jordan pull some defenders with Abdallah Nasib and captain Ehsan Haddad making way for Saed Al-Rosan and attacker Mahmoud Al-Mardi.

81 min Jordan have no choice but to chase the game as their intensity lifts but Austria are better prepared to throw numbers back. Jamal Sellami, Head Coach of Jordan Photograph: Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

78 min There is a bit of push and shove in the aftermatch of the goal which ArnautoviÄ‡ is half-heartedly claiming. Marcel Sabitzer is shown a yellow card though Austria won't mind too much after taking the lead for a second time.

Heartbreak for Yazan Al-Arab who has been immense at the back but goes into the record book as the first Jordan goalscorer at the wrong end in a World Cup. Yazan Al-Arab profile

GOAL! Austria 2-1 Jordan (Al-Arab og 77) Austria finally have their second after a horror attempt at a clearance from a corner that has bounced off Jordan defender Yazan Al-Arab's back and into the net. Players of Austria celebrate the team's second goal scored Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

76 min We're back under way in San Francisco with it all to play for.

Jacob has a bright idea: â€œThey could have taken the hydration break during those 4 minutes of VAR Handbagsâ€. The big screen displays the VAR review Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Lance must be watching a different game to me with the query â€œwho is the audience?â€. â€œI'm watching from my apartment in San Francisco and can't figure out why they started a game at midnight for most of the USA, Canada, and Mexico and 4am in Europe. Who's watching this besides you in Australia? OTOH, the level of play deserves late night so maybe FIFA are geniuses.â€

NO GOAL! Austria 1-1 Jordan The referee determines that Stefan Posch handled the ball while trying to control it just a split second before Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ tapped it into the back of the net. A huge call but looks like the right one to me. Now for an ill-timed hydration break Marko Arnautovic of Austria speaks to Referee Dahane Beida as his goal is disallowed Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The referee has gone to the sideline to review the replay. All the focus is on the handball claim rather than any supposed contact with the keeper.

Hang on a second, VAR is looking at the replay. There wasn't much contact on the keeper but the ball has perhaps brushed Stefan Posch's arm before bouncing down to ArnautoviÄ‡'s feet.

GOAL! Austria 2-1 Jordan (ArnautoviÄ‡ 68) Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ reclaims the lead for Austria as the calmest presence in the six-yard box amid a mad scramble off a corner.

65 min Yazeed Abulaila is back to his feet after some extra attention. It is hard to spot much contact from ArnautoviÄ‡ on the replay. Jordan’s Yazeed Abulaila receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

63 min Carney Chukwuemeka is immediately involved in all the most exciting moments as he goes to ground in the penalty area but has any claims waved away. Shortly after Jordan keeper Yazeed Abulaila is the one to end up on the turf holding his face after next to know pressure from Marko ArnautoviÄ‡. The referee allows play to continue and Chukwuemeka fires a shot on target that is blocked by a sea of Jordan feet.

61 min Austria take time to settle back into their rhythm after the sweeping changes while Chukwuemeka already looks lively. Jordan’s Ali Olwan challenges for the ball with Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer Photograph: Eakin Howard/AP

59 min A triple change for Austria with defender Kevin Danso joined by a pair of exciting new additions in Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner. Captain David Alaba, and midfielders Xaver Schlager and Phillipp Mwene are done for the day.

57 min ArnautoviÄ‡ goes to ground in the defensive half to masterfully earn a free kick and relieve the pressure.

55 min No change to the familiar pattern as Odeh Al-Fakhouri twice finds space down the right side. Musa Al-Taamari and Ali Olwan time their run perfectly off the second chance but the cross is a touch deep and is collected by keeper Schlager. Fans of Jordan spread the big national flag Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

53 min Austria slow the game down with Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald knocking the ball around the midfield and defensive line.

Ali Olwan creates something out of very little with a solo run to equalise for Jordan though the goal had been coming. Austria, on the other hand, have paid a huge price for leaving too much space in their defensive half even while holding a narrow lead. Game on! Ali Olwan profile

GOAL! Austria 1-1 Jordan (Olwan 50) Ali Olwan is giving too much room as he carries the ball from near the halfway line and into the penalty area, cuts on to his right boot and rockets the ball off the inside of the far post and into the net. The striker goes down in history as Jordan's first World Cup goalscorer. Ali Olwan of Jordan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

48 min Stefan Posch takes too much time to consider his options for a throw-in and the referee blows the whistle to hand the ball back to Jordan in their attacking half. That's surely one of the better rules that Fifa has brought in for this World Cup.

47 min Ehsan Haddad shows Jordan are setting out to chase the game as the captain charges into space down the right and hammers a flat cross into the penalty area. The scramble sends the ball out to Odeh Al-Fakhouri to take it deep and to the goalline under little pressure. But the cutback ends up in keeper Schlager's hands. Jordan’s Ehsan Haddad (23) controls the ball Photograph: Eakin Howard/AP

46 min Jordan resume the second half with the same XI players that began the first.

Austria are last to make their way out of the tunnel but veteran Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ is already alone on the sidelines ready to enter the fray. SaÅ¡a KalajdÅ¾iÄ‡ makes way after a half where the final ball from his Austria teammates generally didn't do him any few favours. Marcel Sabitzer and Alexander Schlager of Austria walk out the tunnel before the second half Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

If the final word on the latest Kylian MbappÃ© masterclass isn't enough to entertain you, Peter has stepped forward with a simple request: â€œAfter the next hydration break I'd like to see Austria take a couple of stiff schnaps shots at the Jordan goal.â€

Jordan are far from out of this Group J clash against Austria and had their fair share of chances both before and after Schmid's opening goal. We'll be back shortly for the second half, but in the meantime here is some half-time reading from Leander Schaerlaeckens on the other side of the US at New York New Jersey Stadium. double quotation mark After the whistle blew for half-time, Kylian MbappÃ© ran to the player tunnel at a good clip, followed by Ousmane DembÃ©lÃ©. Behind them, the rest of the French team were in no such hurry, sauntering off the pitch. The forward widely considered the best in the world â€“ or at least the most famous in the Non-Ronaldo-and-Messi Division â€“ and the reigning Ballon d'Or winner had much to discuss. A general view (GV) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Senegal Photograph: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Austria hold the advantage at the break in a game that has largely followed the script, as they seek to control the ball in midfield and find a pass into towering forward SaÅ¡a KalajdÅ¾iÄ‡'s feet, while Jordan are comfortable sitting back and waiting to unleash Musa Al-Taamari on the counter. Romano Schmid curled shot from range in the 20th minute is a goal deserving of the lead though Jordan almost responded immediately with a shot that crashed off the crossbar. Austria lead Jordan for possession 58-42% though the shots on target favour the World Cup debutants 3-1 while both have had five chances sail wide.

Half time: Austria 1-0 Jordan Romano Schmid's rocket from outside the penalty area is all that separates the two sides in what has been an enthralling encounter filled with end-to-end football.

45+3 min Schmid has time to try to pick out a pass into the Austria attack where KalajdÅ¾iÄ‡ is hovering ominously. A quick Jordan clearance sends Musa Al-Taamari on his way but the long hit ends up with keeper Schlager. Austria’s Romano Schmid, left, and Jordan’s Mohannad Abutaha battle for the ball Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

45+1 min Jordan continue to attack down their left where Mohannad Abu Taha offers width. Musa Al-Taamari soon sets off on a solo run from the right side and beats the first Austria defender to get a shot away with his left boot that drifts into the side netting. Four minutes of added time.

44 min Stefan Posch crunches Odeh Al-Fakhouri in the back as they compete for a high ball to hand Jordan another free kick in their attacking half. The overly elaborate set up wastes the chance. Odeh Al-Fakhouri of Jordan Photograph: Benjamin Fanjoy/EPA

42 min Jordan earn their own free kick in their attacking half where a flatter cross earns a corner â€“ one of their key weapons.

41 min Austria win a free kick out of nothing in the midfield and take time to set up their attack. Alaba delivers a loop free kick for KalajdÅ¾iÄ‡ to nod backwards where the Jordan defence are able to clear.

39 min Both keepers take their time with a goal kick with half-time coming in to view. Referee Dahane Beida gestures Photograph: Matt McNulty/FIFA/Getty Images

37 min Austria take some momentum out of the game with Jordan pressing hard in attack. The midfield battle has leaned to one side with the contrasting approaches to leave Austria enjoying about two-thirds of the possession.

35 min Jordan flood forward and a pacey build up gives Ali Olwan time to unleash a powerful shot that might have troubled the keeper if it wasn't so straight. Musa Al-Taamari gathers the rebound but his own chance is blocked by Philipp Lienhart before Austria finally clear. Jordan continue to look most dangerous on the counter.

33 min Austria send the ball long for Konrad Laimer to run on to and into the penalty area. The midfielder tumbles to ground with arms waving in the air after there was an obvious tug on the shirt. But he equally had a fist full of the Jordan defender's jersey. Stefan Posch is next to find space in attack but a heavy final touch allows the keeper to shut down the danger. Konrad Laimer of Austria and Yazan Alarab of Jordan compete for the ball Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

32 min Fast feet from Ali Olwan opens up the Austria defence but the cross into the penalty area is comfortably cleared by their centre-backs. Jordan’s Ali Olwan in action Photograph: Carlos BarrÃ­a/Reuters

31 min Mwene quickly has an opportunity to make amends as he searches for SaÅ¡a KalajdÅ¾iÄ‡ but the cross is a touch behind the forward and he is unable to get enough on his header.

29 min Austria look more and more threatening as Jordan allow them time to build attacks. The right final ball all that's missing to link midfield with the attack as Phillipp Mwene misdirects a cross. Marcel Sabitzer of Austria Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images