Juventus legend Zoff excited by Martinez rumours

Former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff is excited by rumours linking the club with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentina shot-stopper was linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the 2025-26 season, but stayed with Villa and helped them win the Europa League.

Since joining the Villans from Arsenal ahead of the 2020-21 season, only Ederson (70), Alisson (69), David Raya (68) and Jordan Pickford (61) have recorded more clean sheets in the Premier League than Martinez (60).

Martinez has made the second-most saves in that time (625), while he has also saved the joint-most penalties (five â€“ level with Lukasz Fabianski).

The 33-year-old’s contract with Villa expires in June 2029, but has been linked with a switch to Juventus.

Zoff believes the move would be good for the Italian club, despite concerns around the goalkeeper’s antics.

“At Juve, the result counts and players are free to do what they want on the pitch as long as they contribute to the cause,” Zoff told Tuttosport.

The World Number OneÂ Emi MartÃ­nez is heading to the United States to defend the #FIFAWorldCup with Argentina Â pic.twitter.com/FQIy0fecH3 â€” Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 29, 2026

“It doesn’t matter if a goalkeeper is eccentric or shy: as long as he knows how to save as God commands.

“And the Argentine has demonstrated he knows how to do it in the Premier League and for his national team. He excites me.”

Michele Di Gregorio was Juve’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 30 Serie A games.

Mattia Perin also featured in nine league games for the Bianconeri, but largely struggled between the sticks.