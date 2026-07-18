How to Watch the England vs. France World Cup Third-Place Match

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England and France will meet for their final match of the 2026 World Cup, although it's certainly not the final either team had hoped for. The third-place match will be held at 5 p.m. ET in Miami, with Harry Kane's England and Kylian MbappÃ©'s France facing off. Like all World Cup knockout matches, the games will air in English on Fox and Spanish on Telemundo in the U.S.

At a Glance: How to Watch France vs. England

France had a dominant run throughout this World Cup, comfortably beating most of its rivals, until it met the brick wall that is Spain's defense. Spain scored two goals while keeping the fearsome French offense to just four shots on goal. England, meanwhile, scored a goal early in the second half against Argentina in its semifinal match. But as previous teams have learned, you can never count out a late goal from Argentina. Enzo FernÃ¡ndez and Lautaro MartÃ­nez both found the back of the net after the 80th minute, each with an assist by Lionel Messi.

While the third-place match may not affect the outcome of the final, it does have an impact in other ways. The Golden Boot race remains incredibly tight between Lionel Messi and Kylian MbappÃ©, and a goal or assist from either could prove decisive. Despite his large trophy case, Messi has never won a Golden Boot; MbappÃ© earned the honor in 2022. With six goals apiece, England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are still in the Golden Boot race, too.

France and England will face off on July 18 at 5 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium, which is known as Hard Rock Stadium outside of the World Cup. England and France last met in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2022; France won 2-1, and are favored heading into the third-place match.

How to Watch France vs. England for Free

You can watch both the France vs. England third-place match and the Spain vs. Argentina final with a free trial to a live-TV streaming service like DirecTV or YouTube TV. Other paid options include Sling and Fox One, which don't have free trials but are more affordable.

Here's how to stream the France vs. England World Cup third-place match.

DirecTV âž¤ $44.99/month

âž¤ Five-day free trial

âž¤ Up to 185+ channels

Both Fox and Telemundo are available across a range of DirecTV's plans, as well as in select plans in the more affordable Genre Packs. Each plan DirecTV offers comes with a five-day free trial.

YouTube TV âž¤ Free trial

âž¤ $64.99/month

âž¤ Up to 100+ channels

Fox and Telemundo are included across YouTube TV's streaming plans, and the streaming service comes with a free trial. The trial length varies, but it's enough to watch both the third-place game and the World Cup final.

Sling âž¤ Starts at $19.99/month

âž¤ Short-term passes available

âž¤ Up to 50+ channels

Sling does not offer a free trial, but you can get Fox with the streaming service's affordable packages. Fox is available in select regions. The cheapest plan that includes Fox is the $30/month Select plan, which also comes with ABC, NBC, FS1, and others.

Fox One âž¤ Three-day free trial

âž¤ $19.99/month

Fox One is another place to livestream the World Cup third-place game and the final. You can get a three-day free trial to Fox One through Amazon, and the streaming service is also available as a stand-alone subscription. After the trial, Fox One costs $19.99 a month.