Commonwealth Games 2026: first gold medal goes to England on day one – live

Key events

That's all from us on day one at the Commonwealth Games. Check out the updated medal table and best photos here â€¦

Here is the full story from Yara El-Shaboury in Glasgow on Gabriel Langton's awful fall in the gymnastics team event final â€¦

Swimming: 4x100m freestyle relay final standings Men

Gold: Australia 3:09.49 (GR)

Silver: England +2.20sec

Bronze: South Africa +4.50sec Women

Gold: Australia 3:31.40

Silver: England +4.26sec

Bronze: South Africa +7.27sec

ðŸ… Australia win men’s 4x100m freestyle relay Australia do the double in the 4x100m freestyle relays! Kyle Chalmers brings it home, upstaging Flynn Southam's rapid first leg. All eyes were on Scotland's Duncan Scott and England's James Guy on the second legs but it's Australia's Flynn Southam who steals the show with a lightning-quick first leg of 47.09sec. England and Canada trail in Australia's wake at the final changeover. Chad Le Clos dives in for South Africa and muscles his way on to the podium, claiming bronze behind Australia and England. Chalmers clocked 46.93sec on the final leg. Team Australia celebrate winning the men’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay final. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

ðŸ… Australia win women’s 4x100m freestyle relay More gold for Australia in the swimming pool as their women's relay team are comfortable winners in the 4x100m freestyle. Mollie O'Canaghan brought it home on the final leg, followed by Freya Anderson for England and Olivia Nel for South Africa. Katie Shanahan pushed Nel all the way as the Glasgow crowd bayed for another Scotland medal. Not to be. The men are up next to finish the programme for the evening. Left to right: Alex Perkins, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris of Australia react after winning the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Gymnastics men's team final standings Gold: Canada 241.400pts

Silver: England 238.250

Bronze: Australia 325.640

Fourth: Scotland 234.300 Gold medalists of Canada, silver medalists of England and bronze medalists of Australia pose for a selfe during the medal ceremony for the men’s team final. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

ðŸ… Canada win men’s team gold in artistic gymnastics Canada hold off their celebrations after William Emard's floor routine lifts them above England into gold. Scotland's Connor Sullivan can't quite do enough on the high bar to oust Australia for bronze and the Scotland team look devastated. Defending champions England win silver but their thoughts will be with Gabriel Langton, who has left the arena to receive medical attention after a fall on the high bar.

Gymnastics: Scotland's Reuben Ward goes full Enzo FernÃ¡ndez (the celebration, not the red card), cupping his ears to the crowd after a slightly shaky dismount on the high bars. England have dropped to silver, after Canada get the points they require for gold after William Emard's floor routine.

Gymnastics: Cameron Lynn's high bar routine is outstanding, scores 13.500 and Scotland are really pushing Australia hard for bronze. Hamish Carter goes next, dismounts with a twist or two and sticks the landing without even a stumble. The crowd responds to his fist-pumping and the pressure is really on Australia now. Canada look imperious on their way to gold.

Para powerlifting: Nigeria continue their dominance in this sport by winning their third gold of the day thanks to Riluwan Idris. England's Matthew Harding came in second after both failed on their final lifts. India's Jhandu Kumar won bronze from Group B.

Gymnastics: England, Cyprus and Wales have finished their sixth rotations, with their points totals finishing in that order. The England team get into a huddle, with coaches giving them perhaps an update on their teammate Gabriel Langton, who has been taken to receive medical treatment after falling on his neck on the high bar. Leaders Canada will go on the floor, while Scotland have the high bar and Australia the pommel.

Para swimming: In fact, Fernando Lu has been disqualified for â€œalternating lane movementâ€, with Canada's Jack Gill taking bronze instead.

Para swimming: Australia's Alex Saffy wins the S10 men's 100m butterfly, upgrading the silver medal he won at Birmingham 2022. Canada's Fernando Lu just faded away on the back 50m and had to hang on for bronze behind Australia's Col Pearse.

ðŸ… Faye Rogers (Scotland) wins SM10 women’s 200m individual medley It's a second gold medal in the pool for the hosts as Rogers opens up a commanding lead, seeing it home on the final freestyle leg. Jasmine Greenwood (Australia) and Mary Jibb (Canada) complete the podium. Toni Shaw of Scotland finished fifth. Scotland’s Faye Rogers powers through the water during the breaststroke leg of the women’s 200m individual medley sm10 final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Gymnastics: Gabriel Langton has been stretchered away and the men's team final will continue. His England teammate Luke Whitehouse has the very difficult task of doing the high bar straight after Langton had fallen off it so seriously. Whitehouse can't quite keep his footing on the landing and looks very downcast as he walks away. Suddenly, this is all a bit secondary, especially for the England athletes.

Swimming: Meanwhile, Adam Ramsay-Peaty is pushed all the way in his 100m breaststroke semi-final by 18-year-old Filip Nowacki of Jersey. Both are safely through to tomorrow's final, but that was very interesting indeed. England's Greg Butler finishes third. Adam Ramsay-Peaty has made it through to the 100m breaststroke final. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Gymnastics: The competition has been paused while Langton continues to receive treatment. Medical staff of the England and Scotland teams are involved. The TV pictures have obviously cut away for privacy reasons.

Serious injury to England’s Gabriel Langton on high bar Gymnastics: England's Gabriel Langton comes off the high bar and lands straight on his head and neck. He is receiving urgent medical attention and some of the other athletes look in shock. After lying stock still on the mat to start with, Langton is now responding to treatment and is apparently able to move his legs.

Gymnastics: Felix Dolci steadies Canada nerves with a huge routine on the high bar, sticking the landing perfectly. It's the best high bar score of the night with 14.250 and Canada still lead the overall standings going into the final rotation â€¦ 1. Canada 201.850pts â€“ floor to go

2. England 200.200 â€“ high bar

3. Australia 195.750 â€“ pommel horse

4. Scotland 194.750 â€“ high bar

5. Cyprus 192.450 â€“ pommel horse

6. Wales 189.700 â€“ floor Bronze is still up for grabs for Scotland.

Gymnastics: A nervy moment for leaders Canada in the men's team final after the vastly experienced Rene Cournoyer comes off the high bar and comes down on the mat with a thud. It's a score of 11.550 â€“ not great. They might start looking over their shoulders now. England are pushing them.

Boxing: Scotland's Leo Church is through to the last 16 of the men's 65kg after beating Nauru's Vi-J Tebouwa. England's Patris Mughalzai is also safely through.

Swimming: South Africa are dominating in the pool at the moment. Ruard van Renen, Pieter Coetzee and Erin Gallagher make it three wins in a row in sprint semi-finals. Jessica Thompson can only finish third in the second women's 50m butterfly semi-final behind Alex Perkins (Aus) and Hazel Ouwehand (NZ). Adam Ramsay-Peaty is coming up in the second men's 100m breaststroke semi-final, but does he have a young challenger? Jersey's Filip Nowacki is a junior European champion and races in the lane alongside him.

Gymnastics: England have got the bit between their teeth now as they chase down Canada at the top of the men's team event standings. Alexander Yolshin-Cash, 20, roars a â€˜Let's go!' after dismounting from the parallels bars. He gives a sheepish wave to the camera as his score of 14.100 pops up â€“ it's the best of the night on that apparatus.

Women's 200m backstroke final standings Gold: Jenna Forrester (Australia) 2:08.17

Silver: Katie Shanahan (Scotland) 2:08.54

Bronze: Hannah Fredericks (Australia) 2:09.02

Fourth: Holly McGill (Scotland) 2:09.16

ðŸ… Jenna Forrester (Australia) wins gold in women’s 200m backstroke Australia's Hannah Fredericks is fastest after the first 50m and Katie Shanahan has a great turn at halfway to put her in contention. Fredericks is only slightly ahead at the final turn and the volume goes up as the Glasgow crowd will Shanahan down the final length. But Forrester comes steaming through in the final 25 metres to take it! She wins her second medal within an hour after bronze in the 400m free â€¦ my word. Shanahan holds on to silver as Fredericks drops to bronze, with Scotland's Holly McGill in fourth. Australia’s Jenna Forrester celebrates winning the women’s 200m backstroke final with her compatriot and third placed finisher Hannah Fredericks. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Swimming: Katie Shanahan and Holly McGill are the home hopes going into the women's 200m backstroke final. Jenna Forrester of Australia only won bronze in the 400m freestyle about 45 minutes ago.

Gymnastics: These are the standings with two rotations of the men's team final left to go â€¦ 1. Canada 162.550pts

2. England 159.400

3. Australia 157.300

4. Cyprus 156.050

5. Scotland 155.100

6. Wales 151.900

Swimming: The Flower of Scotland is played for the first time at these Commonwealth Games as Duncan Scott receives his 200m individual medley gold medal by the pool. Lewis Clareburt (NZ) and Tom Dean (Eng) collect silver and bronze. Gold medalist Duncan Scott of Scotland shows off his medal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Scott waves to the crowd as he leaves the pool. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Some fans get a close up view of the victorious Scott. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Gymnastics: An update from the men's team final, with the six remaining nations in the fourth rotation of six. Canada were the leaders at halfway with 122.200pts, followed by Australia, Cyprus and England, who have it all to do to defend their title. Luke Whitehouse posts a very good 14.150 on the vault for England.

Para powerlifting: There's more Nigerian success as Folashade Oluwafemiayo (gold â€“ and a world record of 172kg) and Rita Ferdinand (silver) make it a one-two in the women's heavyweight event. Australia's Hani Watson wins bronze while England's Louise Sugden and Doaa Shayea are fourth and fifth.

Cast your eyes over the best pics from day one of the Commonwealth Games with our eye-catching gallery â€¦ Ouch. Northern Ireland's Louis Rooney cops one. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

ðŸ… Australia and South Africa win golds in S13 100m freestyle finals Women: Jenna Jones looked comfortable throughout to win Australia's second gold in the space of 15 minutes. Ella Letton-Jones comes through with a brilliant final 25 metres to take silver for Wales. Kirralee Hayes adds bronze to Australia's medal haul. Men: Nathan Hendricks is fastest at the turn ahead of Scotland's Clegg brothers. The South African holds on for gold ahead of Stephen Clegg (silver) and England's Matthew Redfern (bronze). James Clegg finished down in fifth.

Men's 200m individual medley final standings Gold: Duncan Scott (Scotland) 1:56.38

Silver: Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand) 1:57.77

Bronze: Tom Dean (England) 1:57.22

Fourth: William Petric (Australia) 1:57.87 Duncan Scott soaks up the applause. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

ðŸ… Duncan Scott (Scotland) wins men’s 200m individual medley Scotland win their first gold of these Glasgow Games! Evan Jones is fastest at the first turn after the butterfly leg. Scott then puts himself out in front on the backstroke leg. Scott holds on to the lead after the breaststroke leg and he's away, roared on by the Glasgow crowd. Defending champion Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand won't let his title go and pushes Scott all the way. Dean is there too for England but they can't stop a famous victory for Scott, who wins with a Commonwealth Games record! Scotland’s Duncan Scott powers through the water in the backstroke leg â€¦ Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian And in the breaststroke leg. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Scott celebrates victory. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Swimming: It's a big one now â€“ the men's 200m individual medley final. Duncan Scott and Tom Dean lead a star-studded field who are all within 0.8sec of each other for times. After Evan Jones gets a good cheer, his compatriot Scott gets an even bigger one from their home crowd. Dean and Max Litchfield lead the English competition. William Petric of Australia is the fastest qualifier.

ðŸ… Lani Pallister (Australia) wins gold in women’s 400m freestyle Australia win their first medals of the 2026 Commonwealth Games! Pallister and Fairweather are clear of the chasing pack after the first couple of lengths and are neck and neck at the halfway point. Pallister turns the screw at around 250m. It's a 2sec gap at the final turn and Pallister stays strong on the last length to win her first Commonwealth title! Fairweather takes silver for New Zealand and Australia's Jennifer Forrester comes through in bronze.

Swimming: The first event of the evening in the pool is the women's 400m freestyle final. Pure endurance. There are three Australians and three from New Zealand in the field, plus one each from Canada and Singapore. There is no Ariarne Titmus (she retired last year) or Summer McIntosh, so gold is very much up for grabs here. Australia's Lani Pallister and New Zealand's Erika Fairweather are the favourites.

Boxing: It's disappointment for Scotland's Aaron Cullen, who loses by unanimous decision to India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the men's 55kg round of 32. Para powerlifting: Scotland's Hope Gordon, though, is thrilled with her successful three lifts in Group B of the women's heavyweight final, 82kg, 86kg, 90kg. It won't get her a medal but she won't mind. England's Doaa Shayea opens up Group A with a successful lift of 104kg. She spoke before these Games about breaking through cultural stereotypes â€¦ double quotation mark I really hope that by seeing someone like myself it opens doors for younger women and girls who are also Muslim, who don't need to fear being strong and can be empowered by it. Within society, seeing women being strong, it has a bit of a backlash, especially when you're in a male-dominated sport, but even more so when you're from a Muslim community, so I'm having to break through cultural stereotypes. You can't be what you can't see and growing up I couldn't see someone like me, so I've had to become that representation and to be that for other young girls and women is an honour.

Gymnastics: Here goes home favourite Reuben Ward on the pommel horse. His Scotland teammates are already cheering their heads off and punching the air in the background as Ward starts his dismount. It's a big score of 14.550. James Hardy wore a pink ribbon into the arena earlier for his mum, who is back home in Australia after a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. He flies down the vault runway and sticks the landing to score 13.775 â€“ it's top of the standings for qualification for the individual final. Mum'll be proud.

â€œI actually flipped a coin to decide whether I was going to box or switch to taekwondo,â€ admits Kings-Wheatley in her TV interview. It was the same for me â€“ taekwondo or live-blogging. Looks like it worked out for both of us.

Boxing: England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley is in action against Petronella Nokenoke of Papua New Guinea in the women's 60kg division. Kings-Wheatley, who lost her dad at the end of last year, has said she believes she can win gold in Glasgow. The 23-year-old switched from kick-boxing to boxing five years ago. Kings-Wheatley is on the front foot from the off, dominating the first round of the last-16 match. Nokenoke comes out swinging in round two after switching to south paw but any momentum she gained is gone after the fight is stopped for an issue with her head guard. Kings-Wheatley lands a couple of right-handers before the bell. After another comfortable final round, Kings-Wheatley eases through to the quarter-finals, where she will face Josefien Betist of Sierra Leone. England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley looks focused as she walks out for the women’s 60kg round of 16 match against Petronella Nokenoke of Papua New Guinea. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Gymnastics: Jordan Carroll of Canada is very happy with his pommel horse routine, hi-fives all around for him after a score of 14.550. That brings an end to the first of six rotations. England (40.450) lead Canada, Australia, Scotland, Cyprus and Wales â€“ in that order. India's earlier total of 208.550 is the benchmark.

Gymnastics: Scotland's Reuben Ward whips up the home crowd as he finishes his floor routine with a score of 13.150. Hamish Carter just about recovers his footing on his final landing and does some more cheerleading off the back of his score of 12.800. England, Wales, Australia, Canada and Cyprus make up the rest of the third and final subdivision in the men's team final. Scotland's Reuben Ward flies through the air as he competes in floor exercise. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Thanks Taha. We've got an action-packed end to the first day of these Games. There are medals up for grabs in the pool, on the gymnastics apparatus and on the powerlifting bench. The swimming evening session gets under way in just over an hour.

Billy Munday is back to see this thing through.

Artistic gymnastics: England's gymnasts take on the floor exercise with their first rotation â€¦ and the star of the show is Luke Whitehouse, a three-time European champion on this apparatus. He records a score of 14.4, putting him at the top of the qualification standings. Left to right: Alex Yolshin-Cash, Luke Whitehouse, Adam Tobin, Joshua Nathan and Gabriel Langton of England during the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

3×3 basketball: It's been a tidy start for the hosts in the men's event â€“ Scotland are top of their pool after wins against Guyana and Cayman Islands. They're up against Australia in the evening.

Yara reports on Mark Swan's victory, the first gold medal of the Games.

Artistic gymnastics: Twenty minutes to go before the start of the final session of the men's team final, with England gunning for their fourth consecutive Commonwealth gold in this event.

Mark Swan speaks to TNT about securing gold, having won silver in Birmingham and at the Paris Olympics. He explains how he wasn't expecting gold after failing to make his third lift. â€œI never paid attention to anybody that was before me so it was a big shock. I thought maybe a bronze medal but it was actually our performance director that was like: â€˜Mark, you've won gold.' I was looking around like: â€˜Are you sure â€“ you're not winding me up?'â€

Para powerlifting: That's two medals for England after the first two medal events, with Olivia Broome (bronze) joining Mark Swan (gold).

ðŸ¥‡ Esther Nworgu (Nigeria) wins gold in women’s lightweight para powerlifting Here comes Olivia Broome, going for 124kg, but she can't improve upon her 119kg lift. Having won silver in Birmingham four years ago, she'll have to settle for bronze this time round. Nworgu records a no lift while trying to deliver 124kg, and here comes Oyema, who also fails to pull off a clean lift â€“ Nworgu takes gold! Nigeria's silver medal winner Esther Oyema (left) and gold medal winner Esther Nworgu celebrate with England's bronze medal winner Olivia Broome following the Women’s Lightweight Group A Para Powerlifting. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Para powerlifting: Esther Nworgu, having broken the Commonwealth record with her first lift, screams before going for her second. And she's lifted 123kg to record 119 points! Her compatriot Esther Oyema brushes aside her earlier no lift and delivers at a whopping 125kg. With her body weight at 50.3kg, that takes her to 115.5 points and second place. It could be a Nigeria one-two in the women's lightweight final. Esther Nworgu of Nigeria celebrates a new Commonwealth Games record during the Women’s Lightweight Group A Para Powerlifting. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Taha Hashim Para powerlifting: Thanks, Billy. We're still focused on the women's lightweight final with the medals incoming â€¦ bad news for Nigeria's Esther Oyema and India's Suman Devi, both recording no lifts. England's Olivia Broome lifted 115kg with her first go, now she's trying 119kg â€“ and she delivers! Broome's on course for silver.

Taha Hashim has returned and he'll see you through the next couple of hours.

Para powerlifting: England's Lottie McGuinness takes a bow to the Yorkshire-flag-waving crowd (she's from Harrogate) after she completes her first lift of 105kg in Group A. Her teammate Olivia Broome follows with a controlled lift of 115kg. The two Esthers from Nigeria, Nworgu and Oyema, have ambitious starting weights and will be the main challengers for gold. Nworgu lets out a scream as she leans back for her first lift â€¦ and breaks the Commonwealth record with ease â€“ 118kg. Good luck, everyone else. Olivia Broome of England celebrates after a lift. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Para powerlifting: An inspiring story in Group B of the women's lightweight competition. Natasha Price, now 45, woke up on Boxing Day in 2008 blind in her right eye. â€œWithin approximately a week or so, I'd gone completely blind in both eyes. Within a month of that I was paralysed from the waist down,â€ she said. The Australian was told she had a rare disease affecting her spinal cord and optic nerve and might have as little as five years to live. â€œI spent approximately 10 years bed-bound,â€ she said, before getting her life back on track. After being involved as a volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, she decided she wanted to become an athlete. She is also now a keynote speaker and founder of InvincAble, a social impact organisation empowering people and redefining how the world sees disability. Price is all smiles as she successfully lifts 63kg and 66kg before falling short on 68kg. She finishes 5th in Group B at her first Commonwealth Games. Natasha Price of Australia is all smiles as she takes to the stage to compete in the Women's Lightweight Para Powerlifting. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP