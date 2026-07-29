China suppliers warn of higher prices for Americans due to Strait of Hormuz closure

Pickleball paddle producer Devi Wei has a message for U.S. shoppers.

“Americans will have to pay more,” the Chinese businessman told CNBC at a Beijing trade show last week at the China International Exhibition Center.

Because of the recent swings in oil prices resulting from the Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Wei, who founded his own exporting business, Huijin Trade, has had to hike prices on his paddles and pickleballs by as much as 20%, he said.

Wei’s goods are made with polypropylene, a plastic material derived from oil and made in the Middle East, a dominant producer in the global industry. The war in Iran has stalled shipments of oil and its products through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns among Chinese manufacturers at the trade fair about further disruption across the global supply chain.

“I might have to go even higher,” Wei said. “Maybe double if the Iran war doesn’t stop soon.”

Surging oil prices areÂ filtering into prices of all kinds of products that rely on the commodity for manufacturing.

James Li, who makes scarves and said he sells a third of his inventory to the U.S., has marked up his polyester products by 5%.

“This scarf is 30% polyester,” Li told CNBC from his trade show booth. “We will definitely pass on the extra cost to our customers.”

Wang Mingming, a general manager of toy manufacturer Jinming Gifts, said he is hoarding two months’ worth of the plastic polymer PVC, but isn’t sure he can hold off charging more for his figurines.

“In our industry, these materials are almost irreplaceable,” Wang said. “If oil prices rise any further, we really won’t be able to manage.”Â

Cameron Johnson, senior partner at Shanghai-based supply chain consultancy Tidalwave Solutions, said he foresees competition for oil-related products among entire sectors if the crisis at the Strait of Hormuz isn’t resolved soon. A prolonged impasse in the critical waterway also raises the possibility of product shortages.

“If this goes on into May, everyone will be in big trouble and there will be triage between industries,” Johnson said, predicting autos and the medical field would be granted higher priority. “There is no visibility when new supply will come.”

Perhaps the biggest worry among China’s manufacturers is what costlier oilÂ will mean for discretionary spending by consumers worldwide.

More money for gas means less for Wei’sÂ pickleballs.

“Ordinary people are getting squeezed the most from the high oil price,” he said. “Their spending power just isn’t what it used to be.”