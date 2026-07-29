How drought shaped the Bronze Age world that inspired The Odyssey | CBC News

By the time The Odyssey was composed, the Bronze Age palace societies that helped inspire its fictional world had been gone for centuries.

Palaces had fallen, trade networks had fractured and populations had shifted across the eastern Mediterranean. Now, a new climate study suggests that centuries of repeated severe drought added to the pressures on that collapsing world.

Published in Science Advances, the study models drought conditions from roughly 1400 to 900 BC, overlapping the collapse of Mycenaean palace society in Greece and the Hittite state in what is now Turkey.

Cave formations, lake sediments, pollen and other natural records had already shown evidence of drought. The new model helps explain how several natural climate patterns may have aligned to intensify it, offering a historical backdrop to the scarcity and upheaval that echo throughout The Odyssey‘s fictional world.

The ruins of Mycenae, one of the great palace centres of Late Bronze Age Greece. Mycenaean palace society began to collapse around 1200 BC as prolonged drought and other shocks destabilized the eastern Mediterranean. (George Pachantouris/Getty Images)

A slow drying, then sharper shocks

Katherine Power, the study’s lead author and a PhD student in physical geography at Stockholm University, says the model found a long-term shift toward drier conditions across parts of the eastern Mediterranean. Several shorter-term climate patterns then aligned in ways that intensified drought around the time of the Late Bronze Age collapse.

Those shorter droughts would not necessarily have been catastrophic on their own, Power said, but because they occurred on top of a long-term drying trend, their effects were amplified.

“Everything sort of happened at once, and that was very bad luck for them,” Power said.

Power and co-author Qiong Zhang, a professor of physical geography at Stockholm University, reached that conclusion using a computer model that simulated 8,000 years of climate change, including shifts in Earth’s orbit, greenhouse-gas concentrations and interactions among the atmosphere, oceans, vegetation and soil moisture.

Power says the combined effects could have meant shorter wet seasons, weaker harvests and strained water supplies, adding pressure to already stressed societies.

“We never want to say that climate was the sole driver,” Power said. “We want to say that climate may have exacerbated problems that were already going on.”

Claes Jansz. van der Willigen’s 17th-century painting The Burning of Troy depicts Aeneas and other refugees fleeing as the legendary city burns. In Virgil’s Aeneid, Aeneas escapes Troy and becomes an ancestor of the Roman people. (Finnish National Gallery)

When connected systems fail

Lynn Welton, an assistant professor of Near Eastern Archaeology at the University of Toronto, praised the study for showing how the region’s climate changed over time and placing local evidence within a broader regional picture.

In the Late Bronze Age, the eastern Mediterranean was bound together by trade, diplomacy and political alliances, allowing disruption to spread when major centres weakened, Welton told CBC News from Tell Tayinat, an archaeological site in southern Turkey that preserves evidence from the transition between the Bronze and Iron Ages.

“What characterizes this period is the disintegration of a lot of the international systems that existed during the Late Bronze Age period, but how different regions responded in the subsequent period varies quite a bit,” Welton said.

The Lion Gate at Hattusa, capital of the Hittite Empire in present-day Turkey. The Hittite state was one of the major powers disrupted at the end of the Late Bronze Age. (Bernard Gagnon)

Writings from the period also point to food shortages and dependence on grain shipments.

“We have some texts that seem to indicate that there were droughts or famines,” Welton said. Other records describe poor harvests and reliance on grain shipments from elsewhere.

If harvests failed in several places at once, she says, trade could no longer provide the same protection.

Welton cautioned that the term “collapse” can obscure as much as it reveals. The Hittite state ended and the Mycenaean palace economy disappeared, for example, but she says that doesn’t mean communities everywhere vanished. Some cities continued with little evidence of destruction, she said, while others show newcomers, changing material culture and political reorganization.

“Not all regions collapsed at the same time, at the same rate, in the same ways,” Welton said.

J.M.W. Turner’s 1829 painting Ulysses Deriding Polyphemus depicts Odysseus sailing away after escaping the one-eyed giant who imprisoned him and his crew when they entered his cave in search of food. (The National Gallery, London)

The imagined age behind the poem

Centuries after the Bronze Age palace societies disappeared, The Odyssey imagined a heroic world of palaces, warriors, vulnerable households and perilous journeys. Most experts agree that the poem cannot be read as evidence of a historical drought or Bronze Age migration. But its recurring concerns â€” scarcity, displacement and social disorder â€” echo pressures familiar in a region shaped by environmental and political upheaval.

Jonathan Burgess, a University of Toronto professor emeritus of classics and author of The Travels of Odysseus, says the poem doesn’t preserve one clearly defined historical era.Â

“It’s just a hodgepodge,” Burgess said. “The material and cultural aspects of Homer come from different time periods.”

A recurring theme in the poem is the role of food insecurity in shaping the epic’s action.

“Hunger is very important,” Burgess said. Because their wanderings are unplanned, the crew repeatedly arrives in unfamiliar places without reliable provisions.

“They don’t know where they are. They’re just landing at places here and there.”

Friedrich Preller’s 1865 painting Ulysses’ Companions Steal the Cattle of Helios depicts hunger driving Odysseus’s crew to kill the sun god’s sacred cattle. (Kunsthalle zu Kiel)

Their search for food helps draw the crew into the cave of the Cyclops. Later, adverse winds trap them on the island of Helios until their supplies run out. Facing starvation, the crew kill the sun god’s sacred cattle despite repeated warnings.

“They’d rather eat now and drown later than just die by starvation,” Burgess said.

Scarcity also threatens order in Ithaca. Cattle represented wealth as well as food, he said, and the suitors consume Odysseus’s livestock, wine and stores without replenishing them.

“It’s a major interruption into a small and perhaps fragile food economy,” he said.

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Wanderers and difficult returns

The environmental and political upheaval of the period sharpens one of The Odyssey‘s central images: a displaced warrior struggling to return home in a world where food, shelter and belonging are never secure.

“Odysseus is lost much of the time or he’s delayed by circumstances,” Burgess said. “Homer goes out of his way to say that Odysseus eventually got home, but he did so alone.”

Odysseus loses his fleet and repeatedly depends on others for food, shelter and passage. When he finally reaches Ithaca, he finds his household occupied, its resources consumed and his authority challenged.

That long struggle, Burgess says, is central to the story’s emotional force.

“It’s sort of a paradox,” he said. “The story about travelling and not being able to reach home â€” being delayed from reaching home â€” makes Odysseus sympathetic.”

In the poem, Odysseus reclaims Ithaca â€” but the real palace world that helped inspire it survives only in ruins, fragments and myth.