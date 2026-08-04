Iran live updates: Diplomatic efforts to end war ongoing, Qatari official says

Majed al-Ansari, the spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Doha on Tuesday that “efforts are still ongoing with all the parties” to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

“We are looking towards a diplomatic resolution as we are speaking right now. As you know, there are current efforts on the ground that are in very progressive stages, and we are working with all the parties,” Ansari said.

Ansari said that there is no agreement, but added that “things may change in the coming hours or days, we don’t know.”

The Qatari spokesperson said that a return to a ceasefire and ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz were necessary to facilitate further negotiations. Qatar, Pakistan and Oman are all “working together on that issue,” Ansari said.

“Our focus right now is on avoiding escalation, reopening the Strait and reopening the door for diplomacy between the parties,” Ansari said. “What we do not want to see right now is a major escalation in our region as the events were leading toward that direction.”

“Right now, we don’t have anything on the books when it comes to direct talks,” Ansari added.

“We are hopeful that if we can get a resumption of the talks anytime soon, we’d be able to push forward towards a major deal that would help us walk back into a situation of peace in our region,” he said.

-ABC News’ Othon Leyva