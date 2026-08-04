Gianni Infantino latest: Arsene Wenger says Fifa investment plan had to be scrapped

Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom joined the criticism of the plan, writing in an internal memo to staff that the last week had been “difficult to comprehend and accept”.

Grafstrom is seen as a close ally of Infantino, becoming Fifa’s chief of staff after the Swiss was elected president in 2016. The Swede was evelated to secretary general, one of the most powerful positions in Fifa, in 2024.

“A sad and reproachable series of events – which were thankfully concluded with the project permanently abandoned – for as much as we feel dismayed by them, should not overshadow this reality,” Grafstrom wrote.

“We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept.

“I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 member associations, hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders and in full compliance with the Fifa statutes and Fifa regulations.

“I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry.

“Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure.”

Fifa has been approached for comment.