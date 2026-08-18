Actress Hayden Panettiere left this world far too soon, says ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko

Movie and TV star Hayden Â Panettiere, who died on Sunday at 36, “left this world far too soon,” her ex-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, said on Tuesday, adding that she was “an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.”

“The announcement of Hayden's tragic death saddens me deeply,” the longtime heavyweight champion boxer said on social media.

Wladimir Klitschko, left, and Hayden Panettiere arrive at The Green Carpet and Home Tree Earth Day celebration on April 22, 2010, in Los Angeles. Katy Winn/AP Photo

Panettiere Â was found in cardiac arrest prior to her death, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a press release. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was completed on Monday, and that “no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Panettiere’s official cause and manner of death “remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies,” the coroner’s office added.

Beginning her career as a child star, with a long list of credits in both TV and film, Panettiere is remembered for her roles as Claire Bennet on the hit series “Heroes” and as Juliette Barnes on the musical drama “Nashville.”

She was the mother of one child, a daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom she had in 2014 with Klitschko.

Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 11th Annual Entertainment Tonight/People Magazine Emmy Party in Los Angeles on Sept. 16, 2007. Matt Sayles/AP Photo

“To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was,” Klitschko said on Tuesday. “I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden's parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

Klitschko, who in the post shared a photo of himself with Panettiere, asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Panettiere had been candid about her struggles from child stardom through adulthood. She released a memoir this May titled “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere, right, leave the hall after Klitschko lost to Britain’s Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight for Klitschko’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on Nov. 29, 2015. Sebastian Konopka/AP Photo

In the memoir, she shared “a rare and intimate glimpse into her life behind closed doors, opening up about postpartum depression, addiction and recovery, trauma, domestic abuse, and loss,” according to a synopsis for her book.

“She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry,” he said. “Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.”