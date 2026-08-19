World Humanitarian Day: EU answering to growing global humanitarian needs

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August 19 marksÂ World Humanitarian Day, an opportunity to celebrate the indispensable and tireless life-saving efforts of aid workers worldwide. When crises erupt and conflicts arise,Â humanitarians are among the first ones on theÂ spot,Â delivering emergency assistance to those affected.Â

EU remains a global leading donor of humanitarian aid

Many aid workers are deployed under the EU's commitment toÂ provideÂ humanitarian assistance to people hit by human-induced disasters and natural hazards around the globe. The EU has been delivering on this humanitarian aid commitment since 1992, in over 110 countries, reaching millions of people across the globe each year. The EU and EU countries currentlyÂ provide the largest share of global humanitarian funding.â€¯Theâ€¯Europeanâ€¯Commission aloneâ€¯allocatedÂ almostâ€¯â‚¬2 billionâ€¯forâ€¯humanitarian aidâ€¯in 2026.â€¯

EU humanitarian aid covers intervention areas such as food and nutrition, shelter, healthcare, water and sanitation, and education in emergencies.Â A networkâ€¯of EUâ€¯humanitarian experts in over 40 countries worldwideâ€¯enables close monitoring of crisis situations and relief operations.Â

Humanitarian needsÂ reaching unprecedented levels

The international humanitarian system isÂ underÂ severe pressure. Conflicts in the Middle East,Â Ukraine, and Sudan, as well as climate-related disasters, have contributed to humanitarian needsÂ reaching an all-time highÂ in 2026,â€¯withÂ overÂ 240 million people in need ofÂ assistance.Â Disastrous humanitarian situations,Â coupled withÂ severe funding cuts,Â mean re-prioritising how aid is delivered.Â To answer the challenges ahead,Â the European CommissionÂ isÂ adapting its way of working to maximise the effectiveness and impact of EU humanitarian aidÂ around the world.

Protecting local aid workers around the globe

Humanitarian work has become more dangerous in recent years, which is why the EU has established the Protect Aid Workersâ€¯initiative. This rapid-response mechanism provides assistance to those who have fallen victim to attacks or other security incidents while on duty, including legal aid and rapid financial grants. This support is vital: local aid workers account for 90% of those targeted, while often lacking the protections available to international staff. In 2025, the programme has assisted 782 aid workers across 25 countries.

Humanitarian aid remains a core part of the EU's external action and an expression of solidarity with people in crisis.

For more information

Joint statement by High Representative/Vice-President Kallas and Commissioner Lahbib

Humanitarian principles

Humanitarian aid