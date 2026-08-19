OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT for Teens experience with stronger built-in safety protections

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, speaks to members of the media on the Senate Subway while heading to a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 29, 2026.

OpenAI on Tuesday announced ChatGPT for Teens, a dedicated chatbot experience for users under 18 that the company said is designed to include “stronger built-in safety protections.”

ChatGPT for Teens builds on several features that OpenAI has launched over the last year, including Study Mode, which aims to helpÂ studentsÂ work through problems step-by-step, as well as age prediction and a number of parental controls.

The new teen experience includes a range of educational features, including homework reminders, quizzes and learning visualizations and Study Hours, where parents or teens can determine when Study Mode is on by default. OpenAI said ChatGPT for Teens also adds age-appropriate safeguards that are intended to reduce exposure to developmentally inappropriate or harmful content.

“Teens should be able to use AI to learn, create, and explore,” OpenAI said in a release. “But that access should come with protections that reflect their developmental stage, reinforce real-world relationships, and support healthy use over time.”

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Teens experience comes as Meta is kicking off a high-stakes trial over whether it fostered addictive behavior in teens and children. The trial, which could cost Meta hundreds of billions of dollars in damages, involves a coalition of 29 state attorneys general who brought a unified caseÂ against the company in 2023.