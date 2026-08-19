BBC confirms Match of the Day line-up: Which pundits will feature in 2026-27?

The BBC has confirmed its line-up of hosts and pundits for Match of the Day for the 2026-27 season, with the broadcaster making some significant changes ahead of the new campaign.

Six regulars on the Premier League highlights show, a fixture of British television for over 60 years, will not feature this season, while four new pundits have been added to the rotation.

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will return as hosts, while Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney will again provide punditry for the programme, as will Joe Hart, Micah Richards, Ellen White, Steph Houghton, Danny Murphy and Ashley Williams.

However, Martin Keown, Dion Dublin, Shay Given, Stephen Warnock, Nedum Onuoha and Theo Walcott are not included in this season's line-up, though they will be involved in the BBC's football coverage in some capacity, with contracts still to be finalised.

Joining as new pundits are former Manchester United, Aston Villa and England man Ashley Young, as well as two former Tottenham stars in Robbie Keane and Toby Alderweireld.

Former Tottenham and Brentford boss Thomas Frank will also work as a pundit for the show, having worked with the BBC during the World Cup.

The BBC dismissed claims it had been facing a potential exodus of talent due to potential opportunities on Gary Lineker's â€˜The Rest is Football' programme on Netflix and on The Overlap's podcast content, with Gary Neville having recently agreed a deal for that to be carried on Disney Plus.

A statement read: â€œWe have repeatedly told The Sun these anonymous claims are untrue and we look forward to bringing audiences the return of Match of the Day this weekend with its established line-up of presenters and pundits â€“ alongside a host of new guest voices bringing fresh insight from inside the game.â€

The first Match of the Day of the new season will air on Saturday.