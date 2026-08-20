Pilot killed, 2 troopers injured after small plane collides in midair with Pennsylvania State Police helicopter

The pilot of a small airplane was killed and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were injured after the plane collided in midair with a state police helicopter near the Carlisle airport in Pennsylvania’s Cumberland Valley on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The Cessna 150 airplane crashed into the Bell 407 helicopter, which was conducting a training exercise, shortly before 7 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Acting Commissioner Col. George Bivens told reporters at a press briefing.

A trooper and a colonel, who were inside the helicopter, were injured in the crash but are expected to be recover, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters.

Authorities investigate a crash between a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and a small plane at the Carlisle airport in Carlisle, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP

Shapiro identified them as Cpl. Bryce Corman and Trooper Jason Mills.

“Tonight could have been much worse,” Shapiro said during a news conference at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Authorities believe the pilot of the Cessna was the plane’s only occupant, although they are still investigating. Authorities did not identify the pilot pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities investigate a crash between a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and a small plane at the Carlisle airport in Carlisle, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the crash scene Wednesday night, and the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive overnight.

Citing preliminary investigation, Bivens said the helicopter was hovering several feet above a grassy area adjacent to the runway at the Carlisle airport for the training exercise when the Cessna approached the airport’s runway from behind. Bivens said the plane veered sharply to the right and struck the helicopter from the rear, resulting in a “very violent crash.”

Authorities investigate a crash between a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and a small plane at the Carlisle airport in Carlisle, Pa. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP

The Cessna crashed a short distance away and broke into multiple pieces, Bivens said.

The helicopter lost its blades in the crash before crashing into the ground and rolling onto it side, Bivens said.

Both troopers were initially trapped inside the helicopter wreckage, but the corporal was able to push out a window and help the trooper escape, Bivens said.

Dr. Ashley Ludwig, trauma medical director at Hershey Medical Center, said both troopers arrived as Level 1 trauma patients but suffered only minor injuries and were in stable condition. One was expected to possibly be discharged Wednesday night, while the other was being admitted for observation.

The Carlisle airport is uncontrolled airport, meaning there is no air traffic control tower or controllers on site. Planes and helicopters coordinate their movements on a shared frequency that everyone can hear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.