Little League World Series 2026: Latest bracket, full schedule, teams, TV, stream

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Editor’s note: Follow USA TODAY’s live coverage of Little League World Series Aug. 19 games here.

The 2026 Little League World Series set to begin as the best 12-and-under baseball players from around the world compete in Williamsport, Pennsylvania over the next two weeks.

The action starts with four pool-play games on Monday, Aug. 19, two involving teams from the United States and two featuring international teams. The four-game format continues from there as the 20 participating teams are eventually whittled down to a United States champion and an International champion.

The field is divided intoÂ United States and International brackets of 10 teams each, creating two separate races to the spots in the overall championship game on Sunday, Aug. 30. Teams compete in a modified double-elimination format until the championship game of each bracket, which is single-elimination.

Little League has provided a printable World Series bracket that you can download from its link below and fill in the 2026 results as the tournament progresses to a champion.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Little League World Series, including all the teams that qualified and the complete schedule of games for this year’s tournament:

Little League World Series United States teams

Great Lakes âˆ’Â West Side Little League (Hamilton, Ohio)

Metro âˆ’Â Bayonne Central Little League (Bayonne, New Jersey)

Mid-Atlantic âˆ’Â East Side Little League (West Chester, Pennsylvania)

Midwest âˆ’Â Â Davenport Northwest Little League (Davenport, Iowa)

Mountain âˆ’Â Paseo Verde Little League (Henderson, Nevada)

New England âˆ’Â Bridgewater Joe Lazaro Little League (Bridgewater, Massachusetts)

Northwest âˆ’Â SoundView Little League (Tacoma, Washington)

Southeast âˆ’Â Phenix City Youth Baseball Little LeagueÂ (Phenix City, Alabama)

Southwest âˆ’Â Boerne Little League (Boerne, Texas)

West âˆ’Â Sweetwater Valley Little League (Bonita, California)

Little League World Series International teams

Asiaâˆ’Pacific âˆ’Â West Seoul (B) Little LeagueÂ (Seoul, South Korea)

Australia âˆ’Â Ryde Little LeagueÂ (Sydney, New South Wales)

Canada âˆ’Â Little Mountain Little LeagueÂ (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Caribbean âˆ’Â Los Nacionales Little LeagueÂ (Santiago, Dominican Republic)

CuraÃ§ao âˆ’Â Pariba Little LeagueÂ (Willemstad, CuraÃ§ao)

Europe & Africa âˆ’Â South Czech Republic Little LeagueÂ (Brno, Czechia)

Japan âˆ’Â Joto Little LeagueÂ (Tokyo, Japan)

Latin America âˆ’Â Ministerio Sobre Las Alas Del Aguila Little LeagueÂ (Leon, Nicaragua)

Mexico âˆ’Â Municipal De Tijuana Little LeagueÂ (Tijuana, Baja California)

Panamaâˆ’Â David Doleguita Little LeagueÂ (ChiriquÃ­, Panama)

Which countries get automatic/direct bids into the Little League Baseball World Series?

Little League separates certain countries into those that get an automatic/direct entry into the Little League World Series and those that are part of a rotating selection. The countries with permanent automatic bids are Australia, Canada, Japan and Mexico. The countries that participate in a rotating selection are Cuba, Curacao, Panama and Puerto Rico. For the 2026 Little League World Series,Â Little League International announced earlier this yearÂ that the champions from Panama and Curacao will have direct entry into this year's event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. That means Cuba and Puerto Rico competed in one of the international regions for a chance to make it to the LLWS.

How to watch the 2026 Little League World Series

The 2026 Little League World Series will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the championship game airing on ABC. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Dates: Â Aug. 19-Aug. 30

Â Aug. 19-Aug. 30 TV: Â ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Â ESPN, ESPN2, ABC Stream: Â ESPN+

Â ESPN+ Location:Â Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Watch the Little League World Series on Fubo

2026 Little League World Series bracket schedule, scores, results

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 1: Latin America 2, Caribbean 1

Game 2: Northwest 2, Southeast 0

Game 3: Asia-Pacific 7, Canada 0

Game 4: Metro vs New England, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 20

Game 5: Australia vs Mexico, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Great Lakes vs Mountain, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: Curacao vs Japan, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: West vs Midwest, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Aug. 21

Game 9: Panama vs Latin America, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: Southwest vs Northwest, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 11: Europe-Africa vs Asia-Pacific, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Mid-Atlantic vs Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 13: Canada vs Loser of Game 5, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14: Loser of Game 4 vs Loser of Game 4, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 15: Caribbean vs Loser of Game 7, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 16: Southeast vs Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 17: Winner of Game 6 vs Winner of Game 10, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 18: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 9, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 19: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 12, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 20: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 11, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 21: Loser of Game 9 vs Winner of Game 13, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 22: Loser of Game 10 vs Winner of Game 14, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 23: Loser of Game 11 vs Winner of Game 15, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 24: Loser of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 16, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 25: Loser of Game 18 vs Winner of Game 23, 1p.m. (ESPN)

Game 26: Loser of Game 17 vs Winner of Game 24, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 27: Loser of Game 20 vs Winner of Game 21, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 28: Loser of Game 19 vs Winner of Game 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 29: Winner of Game 18 vs Winner of Game 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 30: Winner of Game 17 vs Winner of Game 19, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 31: Winner of Game 25 vs Winner of Game 27, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 32: Winner of Game 26 vs Winner of Game 28, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 33: Loser of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 31, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 34: Loser of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 32, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Little League World Series International championship game

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 35: Winner of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 33, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Little League World Series U.S. championship game

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 36: Winner of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 34, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Little League World Series third-place consolation game

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 37: Loser of Game 35 vs Loser of Game 36, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Little League World Series championship game

Sunday, Aug. 30