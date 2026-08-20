Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to move to UK: What we know, and dont know, so far

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, surprised the world this week with the news that they plan to move back to the United Kingdom more than six years after stepping away from their senior royal roles.

When they left their royal roles in 2020, in a move that became known as “Megxit,” Harry and Meghan settled in Montecito, California, with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Now the family of four will resettle in the U.K., with Archie and Lilibet set to start school in their father’s home country in September, according to The Telegraph, which first reported the move.

Here is everything we know, and don’t know, so far about the Sussexes’ return to the U.K.

Have Harry and Meghan spoken publicly about their move to the UK?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit the Royal Children’s Hospital on April 14, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

No, the Sussexes, who wed in 2018, have not commented publicly or confirmed their move from California to the U.K.

Where will Harry, Meghan and their children live?

It is not yet known where Harry and Meghan and their two children will live in the U.K.

According to The Telegraph, the family plans to live in a Â “private, non-royal residence” near London.

Harry and Meghan no longer have their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, after being asked to “vacate” the residence in 2023, their spokesperson said at the time.

Have King Charles III, Prince William commented on the move?

No, neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace, the official offices of the king and William, respectively, have commented on Harry and Meghan’s planned move.

Charles, Harry’s father, was first made aware of his son and daughter-in-law’s plan to move on Sunday, Aug. 16, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

When was the last time Harry, Meghan and their kids visited the UK?

Harry and Meghan visited the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet in July, when Harry undertook several public engagements in his home country.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were not seen publicly during the visit.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, met with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet while they were in the U.K., a royal source Â confirmed to ABC NewsÂ at the time. The meeting was the first time Charles and Camilla were known to have seen Meghan and their grandchildren since 2022.

The Sussexes were not known to have seen William and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, or their three children while in the U.K.

Will Harry, Meghan become working royals again?

No plans have been announced for Harry and Meghan to resume their senior royal roles.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that Charles is clear there will be no alteration to Harry and Meghan’s role and status as private individuals and non-working royals, in keeping with their clearly expressed wishes and agreement over past years.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal roles in 2020, it was agreed that they would no longer use their HRH titles, would no longer represent the monarch, and would no longer receive public funds for royal duties, freeing them to earn money on their own.

Do Harry and Meghan plan to keep their Montecito home?

The Sussexes have not officially confirmed what they plan to do with their home in Montecito, California, which they’ve owned and lived in since 2020.

According to The Telegraph, Harry and Meghan plan to maintain their current residence in Montecito as well as their residence in Portugal.

Did Harry become a US citizen?

Harry is not known to have obtained his U.S. citizenship during the six years he has lived in California.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released documents showing that Harry Â did not receive favorable treatment in the process of obtaining his U.S. visa.

The documents were released after the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Harry’s immigration documents in 2023, followed by a Â lawsuitÂ calling for DHS to expedite the process because of of the public interest in the case and media coverage of the prince’s admitted drug use when he was younger.

In 2024, Harry Â said in an interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve that he has considered getting his American citizenship, saying, “The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now.

When asked what would stop him from doing so, Harry replied, “I have no idea.”

Meghan is a U.S. citizen, as she was born in California.

Archie, the couple’s eldest child, was born in the U.K. in 2019, while their daughter, Lilibet, was born in California in 2021.

Will Harry and Meghan have government-funded security in the UK?

The family’s security arrangements once they move to the U.K. have not been publicly disclosed.

Harry Â lost an appealÂ last year challenging the British government’s decision to reduce his publicly funded security following his and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior working royals.

The Sussexes have relied on a privately funded security team since moving to California.