Austin Metcalfs father says theres no such thing as justice amid Karmelo Anthony trial

Austin Metcalf’s father is speaking out after a judge denied Karmelo Anthony’s request for a new trial in the fatal stabbing of his then-17-year-old son at a Texas high school track meet.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Jeff Metcalf said he does not believe the conviction and prison sentence can bring his family justice.

Jeff Metcalf, father of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf who was stabbed to death at a track meet in Frisco, Texas in April 2025, speaks with ABC News, August 24, 2026. ABC News

“No. There’s no such thing. I got handed a life sentence,” Metcalf said when asked whether he felt he received justice.

“So did Meghan, Hunter. So did everybody else in my family and her family,” he continued, referring to Austin’s mother, Meghan Metcalf and twin brother, Hunter Metcalf. “We don’t ever get to see Austin again. We don’t get to talk to him, hug him.”

Metcalf said his family will now face countless milestones and holidays without Austin.

“There’s an empty seat at Christmas, Thanksgiving. Unwrapped packages. Graduations, missed. Birthdays. Being an aunt or an uncle. All taken away,” he said.

Anthony, now 19, was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin during an altercation at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. Anthony’s attorneys argued at trial that he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors called the killing “unjustified” and “plain and simple murder.”

Tune in to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 7 to 9 a.m. ET on ABC for more of the interview with Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf.

Metcalf said that despite the pain his family has endured, he feels some sympathy for Anthony over the consequences he now faces.

Jeff Metcalf, father of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf who was stabbed to death at a track meet in Frisco, Texas in April 2025, speaks with ABC News, August 24, 2026. ABC News

“He still gets to see his family. It’s a tragedy he has to be in prison. I feel sorry for him,” Metcalf said. “Just through the fact that his life is pretty much ruined.”

But Metcalf added, “I don’t feel sorry for what he did, though. He needs to be held accountable.”

Metcalf’s comments come after retired Kaufman County District Judge Michael Chitty denied Anthony’s motion for a new trial on Saturday.

Anthony’s new attorneys had claimed he was “coerced” into waiving his right to testify amid a dispute over an agreement between the trial attorneys limiting certain character evidence. The defense also alleged that courtroom restrictions imposed by Collin County Judge John Roach, who presided over the murder trial, denied Anthony a fair trial.

Chitty was assigned to oversee the case after Roach was removed from further proceedings following the defense’s challenge to his impartiality.

Following the denial of the motion for a new trial, Anthony’s appellate attorney, Russell Wilson, said in a statement that the legal team will continue an appeal in the Fifth Court of Appeals and “pursue every legal remedy available to our client.”