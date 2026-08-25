ESPN Fantasy Football Hall of Fame inducts its first two players

Fantasy football is all about fun, competition and camaraderie, but it’s also another way to appreciate the best of the best in the NFL. For more than three decades, ESPN Fantasy has been here with you, celebrating peak performers and magical moments.

Presenting the ESPN Fantasy Football Hall of Fame, which honors the best players and acknowledges the most memorable moments since the advent of our game in 1995, the first year fantasy football was available on ESPN.com.

Class of 2026 Marathon Inductees

The first two members of the ESPN Fantasy Football Hall of Fame were inducted Monday evening during the “Fantasy Focus Countdown” special as part of the Fantasy Football Marathon.

Players Wing: Randy Moss

play 0:44 Randy Moss inducted as part of ESPN Fantasy Football HOF 2026 class

The stats: 3,467.34 career fantasy points

15,292 receiving yards, 157 total TDs

One of the most physically dominant wide receivers, Moss routinely beat opposing defenders by using his speed, size and jumping ability — yeah, he “Mossed” them. He excelled right from the start: His 304.7 fantasy points and 17 receiving touchdowns in 1998 remain rookie wide receiver records. Moss was a top-six positional performer in each of his first six seasons (and eight in total), and he set the NFL’s single-season receiving touchdowns record with 23 in 2007, a year in which he finished with 385.3 fantasy points, which was the second most ever by a WR at that time. His 50 career games of 25-plus fantasy points trail only Jerry Rice among wide receivers.

play 0:48 Randy Moss thankful for ESPN Fantasy Football HOF induction

Moments Wing: Jamaal Charles, Dec. 15, 2013 (Week 15)

play 0:44 Jamaal Charles inducted as part of ESPN Fantasy Football HOF 2026 class

The stats: 59.5 fantasy points

20 rushing yards, 195 receiving yards, 5 total TDs

Charles had the best fantasy performance by a running back during the ESPN era and the second best since the NFL began tracking individual player yardage in 1932. His monster game had the additional benefit of coming at the most opportune time: the fantasy playoffs. In a 56-31 victory over the Raiders that clinched an AFC playoff spot for his Chiefs, Charles became the first player in history with at least four receiving TDs and one rushing TD in a game. The No. 6 player selected entering the season, Charles finished his career-best 2013 season with a position-leading 378.0 fantasy points.