Max Verstappen to face 100 drivers in worlds biggest kart race

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen will take on a new challenge next month when he goes up against 100 drivers in what has been touted as the world's biggest kart race.

The Red Bull driver will line up on the back of the grid at a purpose-built kart layout at Silverstone on 16 September, and be tasked with overtaking all 100 rivals before the time runs out.

The race, named â€˜Max vs 100' will be broadcast live on Disney+ around the globe and ESPN in the US.

The Dutchman will be up against a field comprising stars from various disciplines, including Red Bull athletes, celebrities, content creators and everyday fans. While the full entry list is yet to be released, Red Bull has already confirmed the participation of ultrarunner Arda SaatÃ§i, basketball star Chris Matthews, freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones and streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato.

Verstappen, who started his own career in karting at the age of four before rising through the ranks to make his F1 debut with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) at the age of 17, said: Â â€œIn go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking.

â€œOf course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return. It's about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things.”

In a statement, Red Bull said the broadcast will use game-inspired graphics and cinematic drone footage.

Further, Verstappen will be able to talk directly to his rivals using radio, in stark contrast to F1 races where drivers can only communicate with their respective teams or the race control.

French driver and race director David Terrien has designed the layout for the kart race at Silverstone, with Terrien himself testing it out with two-time iRacing World Champion Sebastian Job.

â€œWhen you have Max Verstappen chasing everyone, I think that’s going to be the experience of a lifetime for all the drivers,â€ Terrien said. â€œYou’re going to have Max showcasing all these skills of looking through the traffic, trying to prepare and plan where he can overtake people, and going through the traffic at the fastest speed he can because he doesn’t want to let the drivers at the front pull away.â€

Job added: “I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult. Today we did it with 50, and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.” Â Â

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