One officer dead, one injured in a shooting at South Carolina park, police say

A South Carolina police officer died and a second was injured in a â€œgunfightâ€ Saturday in a park that followed a call about a domestic dispute, Columbia police Chief W.H. â€œSkipâ€ Holbrook said.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record, also died, Holbrook said at a news conference in the capital city.

The deceased officer, 29-year-old Christopher DeLong, had been with the police department for two years and leaves behind a wife and two young children, Holbrook said.

â€œOur hearts are broken this evening,â€ he said, appearing to be choked up at times.

DeLong's wife, in a social media post, praised her husband as the â€œbest dad to our babiesâ€ and said she was â€œliving a nightmare.â€

After a Saturday night news conference, Holbrook and other law enforcement officials joined in a procession from the hospital. The second officer, David Dymock, was in stable condition, the chief said.

â€œI hope that our officers know that they're not alone in this. We will lean on each other in this tragic time,â€ Holbrook said. â€œLet's pray for this department.â€

The shooting unfolded after a woman called police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday saying a man who she had a restraining order against was destroying property at her home.

DeLong quickly arrived on scene and learned the suspect had left the residence. The woman gave DeLong a description of the suspect and vehicle description, the chief said.

Around 10:30 a.m. DeLong left the home but just minutes later he initiated a call about a suspicious person after seeing a man near a vehicle that matched the woman's description, Holbrook said.

Dymock arrived as backup and minutes later radioed that officers â€œwere hit and a suspect was down,â€ the chief said.

The suspect was Adam Tyler Dowdy, a man with a history of arrests across at least four states who had faced charges including disorderly conduct, contempt of court, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and probation violations, the chief said.

Holbrook, who did not take questions at the news conference, said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would investigate the shooting. A spokesperson for that agency said in an email that the investigation was ongoing.