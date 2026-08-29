Key events

Thank you for joining us for the clockwatch with some great goals on display. Bournemouth miss out on all three points by conceding a late equalsier against Everton and Hull City continue their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win over Conventry. To catch up on all of that action have a read of the reports below. Enjoy the rest of the weekend and keep up to date with Spurs v Newcastle on our blog.

A good read here:

The Premier League action is not over today with Tottenham v Newcastle kicking off at 5.30pm BST. For all of the updates from that one, have a read of this:

Coventry and Hull are both newly promoted sides but they are having a very different start to the season. Hull have conceded no goals and scored three, Coventry have concided four goals and scored none.

Here's a report from earlier in the day:

Full time: Coventry 0-1 Hull City Hull City are second in the Premier League after they compound their opening win of the season with a late winner from Millar. Coventry will be frustrated and they may come to rue this result come the end of the season. Liam Millar celebrates with the Hull City fans after the final whistle. Photograph: Tony O’Brien/Reuters

Coventry 0-1 Hull City, 90 + 4 min: Can Coventry copy Everton and find an equaliser? Well their fans don't think so as hundreds head for the exit before full-time.

Full-time: Bournemouth 1-1 Everton The Alex Scott first half goal looked like it was going to be enough for Bournemouth with another of their chances not converted but Everton snuck an equaliser in injury time. A thoroughly entertaining clash.

There are four minutes added in Bournemouth Everton and five added in Coventry Hull.

A corner ball isn't dealt with cleanly and Tarkowski pounces to get the better of Petrovic. Crushing for Bournemouth. Everton's James Tarkowski thwacks the ball home to level the scores. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters Tarkowski celebrates with Brennan Johnson and Jarrad Branthwaite. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Everton (Tarkowski, 90 +1) Wow, Everton steal a point in injury time. Joy for James Tarkowski and the travelling Everton fans. Photograph: Peter Tarry/PA

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 90 min: Alcaraz will be frustrated as he crosses in an absolute peach of a ball but no teammate is there to head it in.

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 89 min: The Toffees are still pushing for an equaliser with the Cherries holding on for now.

Coventry 0-1 Hull City, 85 min: I know it is early doors in the Premier League and Coventry could equalise or even win this game but as things stand Hull are second in the table. They are still among favourites to be relegated but what a start for the club after a decade out of the top-flight.

Coventry 0-1 Hull City, 83 min: Belloumi does so well in the build-up too in that goal. He was being pulled but his pass made it possible for Millar to be released. Great goal.

Millar has a second chance in front of goal and he wasn't going to miss this time. A great finish and Hull City look like they are taking two wins from two at the start of this league season. Hull City’s Liam Millar slots home from the edge of the box to open the scoring. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Liam Millar (second right) celebrates with his teammates. Photograph: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

GOAL! Coventry 0-1 Hull City (Millar, 81) Commentators curse there.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 81 min: Another fun fact for you, in both games involving these two clubs in the Championship this season it ended 0-0. New league, same result.

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 81 min: Pickford has made a good save to stop Bournemouth from doublign their lead. It is Rayan who had a low shot that was palmed wide by the England international and Evanilson can't put the rebound ball in the back of the net.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 76 min: The rain has stopped and the sun is now shining in Coventry and it doesn't feel like a coincidence that has happened since Sakamoto has been on. He really had livened up Coventry but like his teammates, he is yet to be clinical in front of goal. Lucas Herrington of Hull City closes down Tatsuhiro Sakamoto of Coventry City. Photograph: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd/Shutterstock

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 74 min: Millar is in a great position and makes a good run. He gets in front of goal but pulls the shot wide.

All the updates for Tottenham v Newcastle, have a read of this blog:

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 75 min: Beto had a chance but there was some great defensive work as the ball was kicked away just as he was lining up to shoot.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 71 min: Coventry have a corner but the opportunity is wasted. This game does have all the air of one that a team could steal the result at the death.

Bundesliga full-time results Surely the story of the day is Elversberg staving off a late Bayer Leverkusen comeback, an amazing debut for the town. The rest of the results here: RB Leipzig 3-1 Monchengladbach

Mainz 0-0 Paderbom

Cologne 3-2 Hoffenheim

Union Berlin 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Elversberg 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 69 min: The attacking intensity in this fixture has dramatically dropped in this second half and the Toffees will need to create something tangible soon to get back into this one.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 65 min: Tzolakis is okay to continue, he has had great reflexes in this game so Hull will be happy.

Some news from the 5.30pm BST kick-off, Spurs have made five changes including Omar Marmoush receiving his debut. Tottenham: Kinsky, Porro, van de Ven, van Hecke, Robertson, Gray, Bentancur, Tonali, Fernandes, Marmoush, Tel. Bench: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Kudus, Davies, Moore. Newcastle: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa. Bench: Jaouen, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Woltemade, Ramsey, Shahar.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 63 min: Coventry win a corner, can they find the opener? No they can't. It was delivered to the near points but the keeper has it covered. Tzolakis seems to have collided with the post and he has grabbed his head, Hull is awarded a free kick. The keeper is getting some attention but I believe he will be okay to continue.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 58 min: Awoniyi is almost on the end of a cross but he can't quite get there. Both clubs are having better chances in this second half, it's breaking up.

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 58 min: News of musical unrest in the away end: double quotation mark Everton fans threatened to â€œriotâ€ if the club cash in on teenage winger Harrison Armstrong. The England Under-19s international was reportedly the subject of a Â£40m offer from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday afternoon's game away to Bournemouth. The 19-year-old academy graduate started for the Toffees at the Vitality Stadium to make his 24th appearance for the club. Travelling supporters made their feelings clear on the situation, repeatedly chanting to the tune of Achy Breaky Heart: â€œDon't sell Armstrong, Harrison Armstrong, I just don't think you understand. If you sell Armstrong, Harrison Armstrong, you're going to have a riot on your hands.â€ PA

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 55 min: Stroud gets a yellow card for a foul.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 54 min: Hull have a better spell of play with multiple passes but Belloumi loses out in the box, such a disappointment after such promising build-up play.

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton, 54 min: Everton continue to toil to try and get back into this one on the scoreboard. On the balance of play they are very much competing well.

Coventry 0-0 Hull City, 51 min: Hull are growing here as Mendy takes a shot from 35 yards out and it's another amazing bit of goalkeeping with Rushworth controlling.