Mass shootings rock 2 US cities, leave 3 dead, 18 injured: Police

Mass shootings overnight in Chicago and Trenton, New Jersey, left three people dead and 18 wounded, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted late Saturday at a crowded park on Chicago’s South Side while police were at the scene attempting to disperse a large gathering, according to a statement to ABC News Sunday by the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 11:37 p.m. local time inside Washington Park in the Hyde Park neighborhood of the city’s South Side, police said.

Police officers and ambulance crews respond, August 29, 2026, to a mass shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park that left one person dead and nine injured, authorities said. WLS

A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other nine shooting victims, five men and four women aged 23 to 45, were also being treated at area hospitals, according to police.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police said there could have been more than one gunman who opened fire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no police officers were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Witness Terry Jones told ABC Chicago station WLS that he was in the park attending a picnic when gunfire began.

“I thought it was fireworks, but it wasn’t fireworks,” Jones said, and further described a chaotic scene of people running and diving for cover.

2 killed, 9 injured in Trenton shooting

Meanwhile, police nearly 800 miles away were dealing with a similar mass shooting that occurred early Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Trenton, New Jersey.

At least two people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting on Locust Street in the Greenwood & Hamilton neighborhood, south of downtown Trenton, the Trenton police department said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene round 12:25 a.m. ET after 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

The nine surviving gunshot victims were being treated to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, but information about their conditions was not released.

No arrests were immediately reported.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, officials said.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.