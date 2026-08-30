Ahead Of The Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion, The Islanders Smartest Post-Villa Marketing Moves

Aniya Harvey, Melanie Moreno, Trinity Tatum and Kayda Bosse at Peacock’s “Love Island USA” Season 8 Reunion held at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Every Love Island cycle produces the same predictable arc: a finale, a flood of brand deals, and a cluster of influencer careers that rise fast and often fade faster. Season 8 of Love Island USA is breaking that pattern. As the cast heads into Monday’s reunion special, several Islanders have used their newfound platforms to build something more durable than a sponsored post, moving into media ventures, entertainment deals, and campaign work that reads more like a career launch than a victory lap. Here are the standout marketing moves so far.

Melanie Moreno's Substack Launch Of everyone to come out of the villa this season, Melanie Moreno has made arguably the most unconventional play. Rather than defaulting to the usual influencer route, brand partnerships stacked on Instagram, she launched a Substack. It is a choice that runs against the grain of reality TV monetization, and it is a smart one. A newsletter lets Melanie build a direct relationship with her audience rather than renting attention on platforms she does not control. She owns the list. She owns the data. And she is not at the mercy of an algorithm change or a platform outage that could sever her from her audience overnight, a real risk for creators whose entire businesses live on borrowed real estate. It also lets her go deeper than a 30-second clip allows, giving fans a more intimate, long-form view of who she is beyond the villa edit. In an ecosystem where most contestants chase the same short-term influencer churn, Melanie’s Substack is a bet on longevity over quick engagement, and it is the kind of move other reality alumnae should be studying closely.

Jen Terry's Playfully Provocative Photoshoot With Gal Jen Terry and Gal Tshnieder’s Casa Amor connection fell apart almost as fast as it began, but the two turned their post-villa reunion into one of the season’s smartest pieces of content. Rather than avoiding the drama or litigating it in interviews, they leaned all the way in: a cheeky, high-fashion photoshoot at Gal’s coffee shop that played directly on their public breakup, complete with Jen tossing a drink in Gal’s face and, in one shot, tying him to a surfboard. The concept worked because it did double duty. It gave fans the closure and comedy they wanted around the storyline, while also positioning Jen as a legitimate style presence with real editorial range, someone who can hold a concept and a camera, not just a ring light. The post pulled hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok, proof that turning a villa storyline into a controlled, stylized moment outperforms simply hoping the discourse dies down.

Gal Tshnieder’s Coffee Shop Marketing Gal’s run in the villa was brief, but his marketing instincts back home have been the season’s best case study in localized, community-first brand-building. His Venice coffee shop, Saba Surf and Coffee, became a pilgrimage site for fans within days of his elimination, and instead of treating the attention as a distraction, Gal and his team built directly on top of it: watch parties, free drinks tied to storylines from the show, and a dunk tank that let fans literally dunk him during the finale watch party. It is a sharp example of how to turn reality TV infamy into foot traffic rather than just follower counts. Gal’s approach shows how a physical, local business can ride a viral moment without losing its identity, treating fans as customers to welcome into a real space rather than just an audience to broadcast at. The result was lines out the door, a local political commendation, and a business that converted attention into revenue in a way most post-villa deals never manage.

Kenzie Annis And Dylan Wrona’s Use Of TikTok Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona’s relationship played out almost as much on TikTok as it did in the villa, and that visibility has carried directly into their post-show run. Their content together, appearances, red carpet moments, casual clips of them out in Los Angeles, has kept fans invested in their story past the finale, extending the shelf life of a couple that could otherwise have faded once the season ended. What makes their approach notable is the consistency. Rather than treating TikTok as a place to post the occasional sponsored plug, they have used it to keep their relationship narrative alive in near real time, which is exactly the kind of ongoing engagement that brands look for when deciding which Islanders are worth a longer-term partnership rather than a single campaign. Dylan Wrona and Kenzie Annis at Peacock’s “Love Island USA” Season 8 Reunion held at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Trinity Tatum’s Verizon Campaign Trinity Tatum’s Verizon partnership is the clearest example this season of what patience can do for a personal brand. Rather than taking the first offer that came her way after her win, Tatum, who signed with WME shortly after the finale, waited for a global brand with the scale and creative ambition to match her platform. The payoff was “Queen of Cash,” a campaign built around Verizon’s new rewards program and directed by Warren Fu, known for his work with major music artists. The spot reimagines Tatum as a modern-day queen, an extravagant, cinematic concept that gave her room to actually perform rather than simply hold up a product. It let her flex real acting range while still tying back to the glamorous, fashion-forward persona that made her a standout in the villa. Verizon’s chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland, called the partnership central to the brand’s launch of Verizon Dollars, and the selectivity behind it is the real lesson here: Tatum treated her first major deal as a brand decision, not just a payday, and it shows.