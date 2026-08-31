US Open 2026: Alcaraz and Sabalenka enter fray on day two after Djokovic shock – live

Key events

27m ago Rublev beats Virtanen: 6-7(5), 6-7(0), 6-0, 6-2, 7-6(5)

1h ago Alcaraz wins the first set v Safiullin: 6-4

1h ago Tsitsispas beats Fils: 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4

2h ago Dart beats Stearns: 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

2h ago Aryna Sabalenka (1) beats Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4

5h ago Preamble

Here's a little twist: Safiullin has two chances to break. A whippy Alcaraz forehand denies him the first and the Russian goes long with the second. A double fault by Alcaraz hands Safiullin a third break point â€¦ but the Spaniard is granted time to slap another forehand winner. Alcaraz escapes: he leads 6-4, 6-4, 1-1.

Safiullin kicks-off the third set on his serve and holds to 30, keeping his cool on the final point at the net despite Alcaraz's impressive defence. Alcaraz leads 6-4, 6-4, 0-1.

Safiullin and Alcaraz have both left the court so it'll be a little wait until that third set gets started. The Russian has reached the second round at Flushing Meadows three years in a row â€“ we're on for an all-timer if he makes it four.

Taha Hashim Hello again, folks. Alcaraz, the sliding menace, delivers a deft volley before a show of power takes him to set point. He overdoes a cross-court forehand, taking us to deuce. But a forehand down the line is followed by a wide forehand by Safiullin. Alcaraz claims the second set and leads 6-4, 6-4.

My work here is done â€“ Taha is back.

Rublev beats Virtanen: 6-7(5), 6-7(0), 6-0, 6-2, 7-6(5) A mammoth five-set battle on Court 7, in which the world No 24 Rublev battles back from two sets down to see off the Finnish player Otto Virtanen, ranked 109. Andrey Rublev reacts to victory. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

*Safiullin 4-6, 3-5 Alcaraz (*denotes next server) One game away from 2-0 in sets for Alcaraz.

Safiullin 4-6, 3-4 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server) Like clockwork. The singlet-sporting Spaniard seals a precious break in the often-crucial seventh game of the set, just as he did in the first. Safiullin is battling admirably but all the signs are that Alcaraz is going to have too much.

It's quickly 0-30 on the Russian's serve. â€œAlcaraz sensing the opportunity in this seventh game,â€ observes Tim Henman on commentary.

*Safiullin 4-6, 3-3 Alcaraz (*denotes next server) Even stevens. Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: CristÃ³bal Herrera/EPA

If you missed it â€¦ Tumaini Carayol on Novak Djokovic's abrupt exit: The first night session of the US Open this year was approaching the three-hour mark when Novak Djokovic walked briskly to the corner of the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium court, bent down and vomited the contents of his stomach straight into the towel bin.

Safiullin 4-6, 3-2 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server) The Russian is ranked 99 in the world, and Alcaraz is No 3, but the underdog is putting up a good fight here and he holds serve for 3-2 in the third. Of course, Safiullin would have hoped that Alcaraz would perhaps not be at his best after a long injury absence.

Also in the men's singles: Alex Michelsen (USA) v Federico Cina (Italy). Looks like Michelsen fans will be dancing in the streets this evening, because he's romping home at is stands: 6-4, 6-1, 3-0. Alex Michelsen. Photograph: Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

*Safiullin 4-6, 2-2 Alcaraz (*denotes next server). All square in the second set on Arthur Ashe.

Safiullin had a sniff of 3-0 moments ago, but Alcaraz breaks back for 2-1.

Over on Court 12, Britain's Jacob Fearnley is taking on Martin Landaluce of Spain, in a match they started yesterday but was delayed due to rain. Fearnley has just taken the second set, which makes the scores on the doors: Landaluce 6-4, 2-6 Fearnley Jacob Fearnley. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Women's singles latest:

Chwalinska (20th seed) 2-4 Townsend

Blinkova 4-6, 1-2 Kalinskaya (21st seed)

Zidansek 3-6, 4-4 Timofeeva

*Safiullin 4-6, 2-0 Alcaraz (*denotes next server). Steady on, Roman! The Russian breaks to love, and has started the second set like a train. Roman Safiullin. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Safiullin 4-6, 1-0 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server).

Alcaraz wins the first set v Safiullin: 6-4 He's back! â€œSo great to see him ripping forehands,â€ says Robson, analysing the action for Sky Sports. â€œTo have that freedom, after so long out â€¦ you can't replicate that [on a practice court] â€“ but you can't teach that. He loves being on the big stage like this.â€ And what about the singlet? â€œIt could do with a little bit more material,â€ says Robson. â€œIt depends what you're looking for.â€ Fair. Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Tsitsispas beats Fils: 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4 The 10th seed is out, in four sets! A massive win for Tsitsispas: his best for some time. Stefanos Tsitsipas returns against Arthur Fils. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Safiullin 4-5 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server). Safiullin produces a sumptuous volley, coming to the net, to buy himself advantage. He saves two break points and forces the Spaniard to serve it out â€¦

Anna Kalinskaya (seeded 21) is 5-4 up on Anna Blinkova in their first set on Court 5. Anna Kalinskaya. Photograph: Robert Prange/Getty Images

And now a set point for the 23-year-old Spaniard.

The commentators are discussing Alcaraz's outfit. His top is a brown singlet-type number, with little left to the imagination. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

*Safiullin 3-5 Alcaraz (*denotes next server). Again it's a bit of a struggle on serve, again he gets the job done. Safiullin must serve to stay in this first set.

Now deuce on the Alcaraz serve â€¦

Bryan Armen Graham Sunday had become Monday by the time Venus Williams finally emerged beneath the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, her entrance pushed deep into the night after Novak Djokovic's bruising defeat by Argentina's Mariano Navone went the five-set distance. The first ball was struck at 12.13am, the latest start to a match in US Open history, yet several thousand spectators remained to watch a player who has been part of this tournament for as long as the building itself. Venus Williams. Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP

â€œYou can definitely tell there's some rust,â€ says the Sky Sports pundit Laura Robson of Alcaraz, who has been out injured for four months with a wrist problem. â€œI think is he a bit undercooked physically, perhaps â€¦ you can't replicate this intensity on the practice court.â€

Safiullin 3-4 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server). First blood to the Spaniard: he wastes one break point, but takes the second with a searing 108mph forehand winner. Boom!

Break points for Alcaraz in the seventh game: it's 15-40 â€¦ Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

*Safiullin 3-3 Alcaraz (*denotes next server).

Safiullin 3-2 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server). It stays with serve on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

*Safiullin 2-2 Alcaraz (*denotes next server). The seven-times grand slam winner, Alcaraz, is taken to deuce in his second service game. He closes it out after a minor scare. Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Dart beats Stearns: 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Victory for the Briton, Harriet Dart, who moves into the second round with a three-set win. Harriet Dart of Great Britain returns against Peyton Stearns. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

*Safiullin 1-1 Alcaraz (*denotes next server).

Safiullin 1-0 *Alcaraz (*denotes next server). The Russian holds, and it's the Spaniard's turn. Russia's Roman Safiullin. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP