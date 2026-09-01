Chelsea confirm Ahanor arrival ahead of Crystal Palace loan

Honest Ahanor has joined Chelsea from Atalanta on a pre-contract agreement that will see him move to Stamford Bridge next summer.Â

The deal is understood to be worth Â£40m (â‚¬46.7m) for the 18-year-old defender, who is expected to joinÂ Crystal Palace on loan for the 2026-27 campaign.Â

Chelsea have already loaned Axel Disasi to Pierre Sage’s side, but because AhanorÂ will not join the Blues until next season, the move has been able to take place.Â

Premier League rules prevent a team from loaning more than one player to the same club, therefore Ahanor is free to join Palace this season.Â

Ahanor only joined Atalanta from Genoa last July in a reportedÂ â‚¬20m transfer, including bonuses, and he impressed during his first season with the club.Â

He made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring once, while he ranked sixth in Atalanta’s ranks for both clearances (64) and interceptions (30).Â

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign Italian international Honest Ahanor from Serie A side Atalanta, with the defender officially joining in 2027. â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2026

Ahanor’s fine campaign saw him rewarded with his first international call-up, where he made his debut for Italy under interim head coach Silvio Baldini in June.Â

It is expected to be a busy day at Stamford Bridge, withÂ Enzo Fernandez reportedly close to joining Manchester City and reuniting with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.Â

Chelsea have identified several targets to replace Fernandez, including Roma’s Manu Kone, with a deal worth Â£52m (â‚¬60.7m) being discussed between the two sides.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara is another name on Chelsea’s list, though reports on deadline day have said that aÂ Â£38.5m (â‚¬45m) bid for the midfielder has been rejected.Â

Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal and Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall are also being considered for a move to Xabi Alonso’s side, who have won their opening two games of the Premier League season.Â